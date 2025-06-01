Sensational gospel singer Empress Gifty left many people in awe of her extravagant lifestyle when she flaunted a red Tesla Model X in a video

She dazzled in a white and pink flowing dress and pink heels. Her makeup was flawlessly done, and her frontal lace wig was perfectly installed

Many people talked about how gorgeous she looked in the video, while others weighed in on the feud between her and televangelist Nana Agradaa

Gospel singer Empress Gifty turned many heads online when she stepped out with her Tesla Model X luxury car, when a video surfaced online and went viral.

Empress Gifty flaunts her Tesla

Famous Ghanaian blogger and TikToker Kingshouse Studio took to his TIkTok page to share a lovely video of Empress Gifty stepping into town with her brand new red Tesla Model X.

In the video, the right door of the door had opened outward and upward before the Watch Me crooner took her seat comfortably.

The moment she sat in the right side of the back seat, she put on her seat belt before the door gently closed. In the video, a driver was seen driving her out of the premises.

Empress Gifty looked radiant in a white flowing dress. From around her knee section downwards, the dress transitioned from white to pink, adding a beautiful pattern to her look.

The sensational gospel singer looked beautiful in her heavy makeup and pink heels to match the pink colour on her dress.

Reactions to Empress Gifty's Tesla

Many people weighed in on the ongoing feud between Empress Gifty and controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa.

In the video, people talked about Agradaa buying her car first before Empress Gifty, as they rated their online feud.

The reactions of social media users to the viral video of Empress Gifty showing off her Tesla Model X are below:

Rose Acheampong said:

"Agradaa is still in a comfortable lead."

ProphetessBapapbi❤️💃🏻 said:

"I don’t know why people hate this woman😩."

Restau Fanzou said:

"Wow 🤩 Empress you’ll make Agradaa and her team cry ooo."

Wise Queen said:

"Papa bi🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰🥰 this is not fraud money oooo. Hard earned money 😂😂😂😂."

maameArko said:

"Tesla the common Uber in Uk 😁😁😁😁 noko pressure."

Miss Mina said:

"😂😂😂sister, sister see level. the car is car-ing . Gifty all the way💯🥰."

user2157977129701 said:

"This is for Uber over here in America!!! 😏🥺🥺🥺."

PADDY SENIOR said:

"This is not fraud money 🚗🚨."

@original Nana Kwaku Badwenba said:

"People hating that it’s uber still cannot afford…😂."

