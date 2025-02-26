Ghanaian musician Becca caused a stir at the maiden edition of the Music Box event with her Stanley cup

Singer Becca looked exquisite in a stylish long-sleeve silver dress that highlighted her perfect shape

Some social media users have commented on singer Becca's custom-made outfit and hairstyle on Instagram

Award-winning Ghanaian actress Rebecca Acheampong popularly called Becca thrilled music lovers at the maiden edition of the Music Box event over the weekend.

The gorgeous female singer, who has a voluptuous figure, looked spectacular in a short silver dress that flaunted her curves as she took the stage.

Singer Becca slays in a silver dress to perform at an event. Photo credit: @beccaafrica.

Becca wore a custom-made frill dress by her longtime fashion designer Ezekiel Yartel who owned the Yartel GH clothing brand.

The style influencer looked like a beauty goddess in a glamorous centre-parted long wavy hairstyle and heavy makeup to highlight her natural facial features.

The African Woman hitmaker wore Rene Caovilla high heels to complete her look while flaunting her customised cup.

Becca flaunts Stanley Cup at a concert

Ghanaian musician Becca looked sparkly on stage as she held a customised cup to match her outfit to perform at the maiden edition of the Music Box concert.

Some Ghanaians have commented on Becca's flawless look at the event. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

House of Smith stated:

"You’re the true definition of uniqueness ❤️🔥."

afromoses_official stated:

"Becca great long time👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

iam_kojodarko stated:

"Becca is such a great iconic song but work with your hand gestures to go in sync with your lyrics plus you ain't no Beyonce but that glittering cup is done and sang."

mary_got_fit stated:

"Bestie ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

m.y_tiwaa stated:

"I really love your sense of fashion 💯👏🏾❤️🥰."

Yankasa stated:

"Such a rich beautiful voice 💕."

Dennisbonsu stated:

"The Ever 💚! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Hetromawuli stated:

"Spectacular 😍."

Enhweeni stated:

"Beautiful performance and an amazing artist!."

Naabetty stated:

"Those saying she has bleached, you see that the real camera has shamed you all. When she came out to defend herself that's it's her filter, she still said no lie. You people will buy data and be worrying about people's lives forgetting they are just human as we are."

Watch the video below:

Singer Becca performs at the Kempinski Hotel

Ghanaian musician Becca was among the female singers who performed at the Kempinski Hotel's 10th anniversary concert in December 2024.

Becca turned heads with her custom-made strapless dress that was designed by a rising fashion designer in Ghana.

She looked elegant in a simple ponytail hairstyle and accessorised her look with pearl earrings and a matching necklace.

Watch the video below:

Singer Becca rocks a Metakay skirt

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about beauty entrepreneur and singer Becca who nearly broke the internet with her stylish looks.

The chief executive officer of Kora Spa looked breathtaking in a white top and a stylish Metakay skirt for her viral photoshoot.

Some social media users have commented on singer Becca's classy look and designer high heels on Instagram.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh