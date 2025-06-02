Controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa left many people in awe when she showed off her mother for the first time

In the video, she hailed her mother and admired how gorgeous she looked in her outfit from Fashion Trends Ghana

Many social media users in the comment section talked about how much Agradaa resembled her mother

Overseer of Heaven Way Chapel International Ministry, Nana Agradaa, shared a lovely video of her beloved mother as they attended church service together at her church on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

Agradaa shows off her mother

Agradaa on TikTok left many people in awe when she showed off her mother in a video as they attended church service together with her husband, Angel Asiamah and her two daughters.

In the video, the televangelist disclosed that her mother's lovey outfit was from Fashion Trends Ghana. She explained that the outfit came in different colours.

Agradaa showed that she loved how beautiful her mother looked in the dress as she told her to turn around and showed off her outfit.

"The mother of Mrs Asiamah. The only mother of Mrs Asiamah," Agradaa hailed her mother saying.

In the video, Nana Agradaa heaped praises and expressed her admiration for her mother, who was all smiles as she twirled and showed off her beautiful dress and traditional headgear known as the gele.

"Beautiful like the daughter. Wow. You are so beautiful, like your bag. A good woman, a white woman," Agradaa said in the video while admiring how gorgeous her mother looked.

Reactions to the video of Agradaa's mother

Many people were taken aback after seeing Agradaa's mother for the first time. Many people talked about her sharing a striking resemblance to Agradaa and even Agradaa's eldest daughter, Rihanna.

Others also talked about how beautiful Agradaa's mother looked, noting that she was energetic and classy.

The exciting reactions of social media users to the viral video of Agradaa's mother are below:

user1176767332090 said:

"WowOoooo 👌? Agradaa looks like her beautiful mother 💯💯💯❤️❤️❤️✌️."

abenastina352 said:

"That's why Agradaa is beautiful like that ❤️❤🥰."

patpat247 said:

"Wow your mom is so beautiful 🥰🥰🥰."

Benny🌺❤️ said:

"Wode3 checki blinks no, checki faibric no, faibric no y3 very nice ampa…. Noko Faibric 😁."

Dora's_fashion🧵✂️ said:

"She is old bt still looking amazing 👌beautiful mum🥰."

Fashion Trends 👗 said:

"Lovely mother. Thanks for the Patronage 🙏 🙏🙏🙏❤️❤️."

Queen🥰 Sheba(beautytherapy) said:

"She resemble her mum oo ,i know her mum is beautiful paaa."

Agradaa unveils her lawyer

YEN.com.gh reported that televangelist and leader of Heaven Way Chapel International, Nana Agradaa, publicly introduced her lawyer, Ali Adam, in a new video circulating on TikTok.

This comes in the wake of a GH¢20 million defamation lawsuit filed by award-winning gospel musician Empress Gifty. According to reports, Agradaa initially declined to accept the terms of the writ of summons, but she now seems ready to face the legal battle with her legal team by her side.

The video of Agradaa and her lawyer stirred massive reactions online. Many fans expressed excitement at finally seeing the face behind her legal counsel, while others shared their confidence in her ability to fight and possibly win the case.

