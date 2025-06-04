Ghanaian preacher, Reverend Obofour, has spoken out about the pain of losing his mother and watching her get buried

Speaking after his mother's funeral, Obofour emotionally recounted his close involvement in preparing her for burial

Ghanaians applauded the preacher for his love of his mother, Afia Pokuaa, who died in February 2025

Ghanaian preacher Reverend Obofour held back tears as he recalled his final moments with his late mother before her funeral.

Obofour addressed his congregation and Ghanaians in general to give thanks for all the love and support shown towards him during his mother's funeral.

He recounted how he was personally involved in every move pertaining to burying his mother, from choosing her final resting place, preparing her body, and driving her to the funeral grounds.

"I was part of those who prepared my mother's body and laid her in state. I woke up at dawn, carried her and put her in my car to drive her to the burial grounds." he said.

Reverend Obofour also spoke about his emotional final conversation with his late mother, which occurred while driving her to her funeral.

"We were chatting on the way, I was asking her 'Afia, how are you?' She just kept looking at me. She died with her beauty untouched. I loved my mother so much." he said tearfully.

Obofour's emotional recollection sparked empathetic reactions among Ghanaians, who connected with the pain of losing a mother.

In another part of his sermon, Obofour thanked Ghanaians for the unexpected support he received from everyone.

He said the love overwhelmed him as he realised so many people cared about him.

"I thank you all in the name of God. God bless the entire Ghana for the glory bestowed upon me and upon my mother. The love left me in tears during the funeral as people from all political classes attended, including people I did not invite." he said.

Reverend Obofour's mother died on February 28, 2025. Her cause of death was not revealed by her family.

Her final funeral rites occurred from Friday, May 30, to Sunday, June 1, 2025.

The event kicked off with a memorial service on Friday, May 30, followed by lying in state and her burial on Saturday, May 31.

A Thanksgiving service to bring activities to a close was held on Sunday, June 1st, during which Obofour reminisced on his relationship with his late parent.

Ghanaians react to Reverend Obofour's speech

Reverend Obofour's speech on his final moments with his mother elicited numerous social media reactions.

switchfocus said:

"He truly loved the mom 💔💔💔💔💔💔💔"

reginald_bossman wrote:

"Who no love in mother?"

user9579546035404 commented:

"Amen and amen and amen."

Reverend Obofour honours mother with mansion

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Reverend Obofour constructed a massive mansion in Kumasi to honour his late mother.

A video showed the building, which was commenced in February, in the final stages of construction.

Obofour received plaudits for his ability to speedily construct such an edifice in his late mother's honour.

