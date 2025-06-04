A 31-year-old allegedly set her mother’s house ablaze after a prophet claimed her mom was the source of her problems

The incident happened at Akyem Apinamang in the Denkyembour District of the Eastern Region, where both women resided

The woman, Lydia Kyerewaa, allegedly acted on a prophecy from her spiritual father without questioning if it was true

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The failure of prophecies among Ghanaian prophets is becoming prevalent. One that has caught YEN.com.gh's attention involved a lady who allegedly set her mother's house on fire because of a supposed prophecy.

Lydia Kyerewaa’s mother shares the trauma of losing her home due to a false prophecy, saying that her daughter was led astray. Photo credit: AdomTV/Facebook.

Source: Twitter

A 31-year-old woman, identified as Lydia Kyerewaa, reportedly took matters into her own hands after her spiritual father told her that her mother was apparently the source of all her problems.

Some self-proclaimed prophets make use of a unique form of power to rule over their followers, taking advantage of the cultural beliefs in curses and spiritual retribution that some fall prey to.

It was alleged that when she was told about the prophecy, she immediately went to her mother's residence at Akyem Apinamang, Denkyembour District in the Eastern Region.

After arriving at her mother's home, where her family also lived, she allegedly set the house and all its belongings on fire. The mom narrated the incident in a video shared on X (formerly Twitter).

Lydia's story shows risk of false prophets

Fake prophecies are spread directly or indirectly by fake prophets. These so-called spiritual leaders instil fear and suspicion, sometimes turning family members against each other.

As Modern Ghana reported, this led to irreversible consequences. Her mom lost her home and belongings, and also had to face the shame of being labelled as the root of her child’s struggles.

The family house is a burned ruin after a fake prophet blamed a mother for her daughter's struggles. Photo credit: AdomTV/YouTube

Source: Twitter

Many victims of such false spiritual declarations suffer in silence, while others, like Lydia, act out in ways that attract legal consequences and societal condemnation, as reported by The Times.

Ghanaians react to Lydia acting on prophecy

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions concerning the action Lydia took on the prophet's prophecy. Sore me of the reactions abelow:

@Chelsea4everA suggested:

"Get Lydia and her Pastor arrested and Send to EOCO."

@GhanaSocialUni wrote:

"And setting the mother’s house on fire will solve her problems? Sometimes mothers ignorantly use witchcraft to protect their children, and it gets to a time they have to sacrifice their children and this is what causes some of these things, but as a true man of God they should have delivered the mother and pray she repents and accepts Jesus Christ as Lord and Saviour! Ignorance is indeed a bane!"

@Ze_owongo commented:

"Both the pastor and her should be arrested such foolishness should not be condoned."

@MrCute_gh commented:

"Lack of knowledge my people perish that pastor needs to be arrested cos a genuine man of God will pray for her if indeed her mother is the cause of her problems is always the fake pastors destroying people’s homes."

Karma President warns Vice-President with prophecy

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Karma President stirred controversy after sharing a sharing a prophecy about Vice-President Professor Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang.

The popular Ghanaian seer advised her to step down, warning that her health could deteriorate further, even foreseeing her ending up in a hospital bed in the spiritual realm.

The prophecy came shortly after Opoku-Agyemang donated her four-month salary to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund and returned to Ghana after a spell in a UK health facility.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh