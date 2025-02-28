





Rev. Obofour, also known as Prophet Asanteman Bofour, the overseer of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) worldwide, has unfortunately lost his mother.

Reverend Obofour 's mother passes on. Image Credit: @zionfelixdotcom

Source: Instagram

Reverend Obofour's mother dies

Famous Ghanaian blogger Zionfelix took to his Instagram page to break the news about the passing of Reverend Obofour's mother, Afia Pokuaa.

The unfortunate news about Mama Ade Special as she was affectionately called was announced on February 28, 2025.

" Rev Obofour loses mum, Afia Pokuaa Aka Mama Ade Special. May her soul rest in peace."

Details about what led to the death of Reverend Obofour's mother have not been disclosed by the bereaved family.

Reactions to the death of Obofour's mother

independent_essy said:

Oh😢 she was so beautiful. Rip mama🙏

Rsamuelnanakojobiney said:Reaac

Accept my condolences, Sir 🙏

yaaba_trendz_and_more said:

The woman fine ooooo

odoblackstarr said:

Awww My condolences. Beautiful mom

cromwell5412 said:

Accept my condolences Rev Obofour

her_magazine_ said:

May her soul rest in perfect peace 🙌😢

esi_debs said:

May her soul Rest In Peace 😢😢

Source: YEN.com.gh