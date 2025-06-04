Ghanaian musician, Praye Tietia, has opened up about his wife Selly Galley's eight-year struggle to conceive

Speaking with media personality Nana Romeo, he recounted how his wife was mocked for being unable to give birth

The couple were eventually welcomed a set of twins, a boy and a girl, in August 2023 in the United States of America

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Praye Tietia has opened up about the emotional toll on his wife, actress Selly Galley, during their eight-year-long search for children.

Praye Tietia opens up on his wife's struggle to conceive for eight years after their marriage. Image credit: @sellygalley

Source: Instagram

Speaking with Nana Romeo Welewele on Ekanso Dwodwoo on Okay FM, the musician, whose real name is Steven Fiawoo, recalled the cultural pressures his wife endured due to her inability to conceive.

He said online bashing also intensified on Galley to the point that her mental health suffered.

Praye Tietia married his partner in September 2015 and they struggled to conceive a child for the next eight years.

Galley was subjected to sharp online criticisms in the intervening years until they welcomed their twins.

Praye Tietia has, for the first time, spoken about his wife's ordeal and how he felt powerless to help her.

"As two showbiz personalities who got married, we knew there would be a lot of challenges. After eight years without conceiving, I was very worried for my wife due to pressure from Ghanaian society. I was also very worried due to online trolling, which disturbed her a lot," he said.

Praye Tietia added that their fertility struggles, coupled with the online criticisms, proved overwhelming for his wife. He recounted the sad moment they lost an eight-month-old pregnancy.

"As her husband and seeing her go through all that, it was very traumatising. So it was fulfilling for me that God listened to our prayers and gave us such a special gift. She had several miscarriages, and we even lost a baby at eight months," he added.

The artist's remarks triggered emotional reactions from fans, with many sharing their well wishes to the family.

The TikTok video of Praye Tietia's emotional revelation is below.

Praye Tietia's wife shares fertility struggles

His words mirrored similar comments passed by his wife, who also opened up about suffering online bullying during their search for a baby.

Praye Tietia and his wife, Selly Galley, welcomed twin children in August 2023 in the United States of America. Image credit: @prayetietia, @sellygalley

Source: Instagram

Speaking at their children's christening in September 2024, she said there were times she cried over the abuse she was suffering and called on God to vindicate her.

"Last year, I cried a lot, but it's all to the glory of God. I was mocked on social media several times; the comments were hard to ignore. About sixteen years ago, this man met me, and his life changed. I am the most special thing that has ever happened to him," she said.

Praye Tietia celebrates twin children's birthday

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Praye Tietia celebrated the first birthday of his twin children with his wife, Selly Galley, in a beautiful ceremony.

Phylis Dzidzor Kudzo Fia and Phyli Sewornam Adzo Fiawoo were introduced to the public for the first time at a ceremony attended by many celebrities.

Ghanaians shared heartwarming messages with them, praising them for their resilience and hailing them as the embodiment of the perfect couple.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh