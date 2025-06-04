Actress Patricia Bentum lost her mother a few days before she and her family buried her late father

The actress recounted her final moments with her mother and shared details about her funeral and burial service

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to offer their condolences to Patricia and her family over the sad news

Popular Kumawood actress Patricia Bentum has lost her mother days before her late father's burial service.

Kumawood actress Patricia Bentum weeps as she loses her mother days before her late father’s burial. Photo source: @patriciabentum1, JUDE TV

In a recent interview with blogger Jude TV, the actress, overwhelmed with emotions, recounted her final moments with her mother before her demise.

Patricia Bentum shared that she spent time with her mother on the day she passed away. According to her, she and her siblings did not expect her demise since she was healthy at the time.

The Kumawood actress noted that she and her siblings interacted with their mother for a long while before she departed for her home. She broke down in tears as she stated that she was informed of her mother's untimely passing about 40 minutes after they left for her home.

Patricia Bentum noted that her mother passed about a week before her father's funeral, so she and her family had to postpone the service and bury him at the cemetery.

Patricia Bentum is a beloved Ghanaian actress who is currently facing unfathomable loss. Photo source: @patriciabentum1

The actress, famous for featuring in movies alongside Lil Win, Bill Asamoah, Benedicta Gafah, Spendilove Acheampong, Yaa Jackson, and many others, noted that a one-week observation will be held on June 15, 2025.

She said she and her family would later retrieve her mother's corpse from the mortuary and bury her before holding a joint funeral service for both her late mother and father at Toase in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Patricia Bentum added that her mother's demise was a big loss for her children due to the close relationship. She expressed gratitude to individuals who had mourned with her and many others as she dealt with her mother's demise.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians console Patricia after her mom's passing

The news of Patricia Bentum's mother's passing triggered sad reactions from Ghanaians who offered their condolences to her on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some of these comments below:

nanafrimpomaa614 commented:

"What a painful moment. To lose a mother is the most painful thing, and not to talk about both parents."

Boaduwaaa said:

"Awww, onyankopon hyɛ wo den wae na wɔn nkyekyere wo werɛ. This is the most difficult thing that can break you completely."

Hello commented:

"It is very sad to say goodbye to your beloved mother, but God always knows best. Take heart, sweetheart. 😭😭😭."

