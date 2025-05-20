Details for the one-week observance of Ghanaian musician Dada KD, aka Dada Kwakye Duah, have been released

The highlife singer tragically died after reports of a medical emergency on May 16, throwing Ghanaians into a state of mourning

The one-week observance will take place at the prestigious East Legon Executives Club in Accra

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

The family of Ghanaian highlife musician Dada KD, who passed away on May 16, is set to mark his one-week observance on June 21.

Date for Dada KD's one-week observance announced. Photo source: Facebook/DadaKD

Source: Facebook

The singer passed away at age 56 after a short illness on Friday, May 16.

He died around 4 pm, shortly after he was rushed to the hospital. A note was reportedly found in his room after his death.

Rumours about a shooting incident which preceded his death were dispelled by Dada KD's manager.

The manager said Dada KD, who was billed to fly abroad for a performance soon, was perfectly fine before his death.

The 56-year-old star's one-week observance will be held on June 21 at the prestigious East Legon Executives Club in Accra.

Who is Dada KD?

Dada KD forayed into music as a church instrumentalist at age 15. He started performing after secondary school when he joined a band.

He earned his official debut after meeting Michael Osei Agyeman, who took him to Gee Man's studio to record his first album, Honey Love.

His career took off worldwide mainly after his second and third albums, Adi Nye Wo' and 'Eden na megyee', influencing his trips abroad in 1998.

With nine albums, the singer, beloved for his hit love songs, is considered one of Ghana's contemporary highlife's greats.

He was adjudged Best Male Vocal Artist (Ghana Music Awards) in Britain in 2004 by Ghanaians Resident in Britain. Dada K.D. is currently based in Germany but comes home more often to promote his music.

Ghanaians mourn Dada KD's passing

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Dada KD's sudden passing.

beyondafricaand said:

😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢😢 there are people I don't expect them to die, people like daddy lumba, jj rawlings and dada kd but hmmmm

joey.the.badmon wrote:

Hope those louding his death today celebrated him when he was alive yesterday!

ohema_tamaraa remarked:

So young. God rest his soul 🙏🏾❤️ shared:

He was loved 🥰 before he dismissed.

lalegulsozen added:

You’re still going to get criticized, so you might as well do whatever you want 💫 😍💜💫

afiaowusua_gyan commented:

Oh Wei di3 mi kraaa mɛkɔbi bcos owuo wei ashi mi paaaa

Ama Endorsed's burial date announced

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that Ama Endorsed's funeral date had been unveiled by her family.

Ama Endorsed, born Comfort Esime Adzigbli, passed away on April 17, 2025, after she reportedly took ill.

Her burial service will take place on May 24, 2025, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, located at Agorwu Junction in Ashaley Botwe, Greater Accra Region. After the church service, Ama Endorsed will be taken to her hometown in Dzodze, situated in the Ketu North municipality of the Volta Region, for a private interment.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh