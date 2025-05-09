Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, in a video, was spotted riding on a ferry as he continued his NPP Thank You tour

The former Vice President sat on the ferry without a security detail as he travelled to the northern regions

Dr Bawumia's trip by ferry to the communities garnered mixed reactions from netizens on social media

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has attracted attention after he was spotted using an unusual mode of transportation on Thursday, May 8, 2025, as he continued his National Thank You tour.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia travels on a ferry without his security detail during his Thank You tour. Photo source: @georgekwarteng

Source: TikTok

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the 2024 presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) left his convoy of luxurious cars behind for a ferry as he and his team members travelled with regular Ghanaian citizens to the northern regions.

The video also showed Dr Mahamudu Bawumia without his usual security detail as he observed the ferry in what looked like an enjoyable experience for him.

Dr Bawumia's NPP Thank You tour

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has embarked on a nationwide trip dubbed the NPP Thank You Tour with the party's leadership since Saturday, April 26, 2025.

This tour, which received the full endorsement of the NPP’s National Council, seeks to express the heartfelt gratitude of the presidential candidate, the campaign team, and the party to members of the NPP and the general public for their immense support throughout the 2024 electoral campaign season.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia interacts with traditional leaders during a trip to the Northern region. Photo source: Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Source: Facebook

In recent days, Dr Bawumia and other prominent New Patriotic Party (NPP) executives, including Vice Chairman Alhaji Osman Masawudu, the Member of Parliament for the Assin South constituency, Reverend John Ntim Fordjour, and former Chief Executive Officer of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Dr Mustapha Abdul-Hamid, have visited the North East Region and Northern Region.

The former NPP flagbearer and his delegation visited the regions to engage the regional party executives and community leaders to express his and his party's appreciation to them for the job they did in the 2024 elections, which they lost to President John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The tour will conclude with the Central Region on 4th June 2025, with Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and the NPP leadership expecting to cover all sixteen regions.

Below is the video of Dr Bawumia travelling in a ferry with no security:

Reactions to Bawumia travelling on ferry

The video of the former Vice President travelling on a ferry garnered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media. YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments below:

KOFI : FRIDAY commented:

"Of course, he’s just ordinary. What’s special about him?"

Paul Gee said:

"That's the reason why we love him, and we're going to do everything possible to bring him back to the throne."

O.J_OFFICIAL commented:

"Funny! He is humble, so we should allow him to become president, without any idea of what it takes to lead or govern a country, ong? Nana thought this man was a helper, not knowing he only did chew and pour."

Bawumia sympathises with Mamponghene's widow and council

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Bawumia sympathised with the late Mamponghene's widow and traditional council during his Thank You tour in the Ashanti Region.

The former vice president and NPP executives met members of the Asante Mampong traditional council and the widow at the palace, where they offered their condolences.

Dr Bawumia, who contested the presidency in 2024, also signed the book of condolence in honour of the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Osei Bonsu II, who passed away at 86.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh