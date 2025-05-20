Award-winning Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon has received support from former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia after his home was flooded during the heavy downpour on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

Kwadwo Sheldon Receives Phone Call From Dr Bawumia On His Show After His House Got Flooded

The renowned entrepreneur took to his official Facebook page to share a video of him speaking with Dr Bawumia on the phone as he prepared to shoot content on his platform.

In the video, the 2024 presidential candidate of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) shared that he heard about the recent flooding incident at Kwadwo Sheldon's home and decided to call and check up on him.

Below is the video of Kwadwo Sheldon speaking with Dr Bawumia:

