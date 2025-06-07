Popular Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, pledged his full support to ensuring that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia becomes President of Ghana

Kwadwo Sheldon said a Dr Bawumia presidency is inevitable, hence his staunch support

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their thoughts on the post

Ghanaian YouTuber Kwadwo Sheldon said a Dr Mahamudu Bawumia presidency is inevitable and Ghanaians must be ready for his administration.

The popular YouTuber said he will dedicate his resources and will give every needed support, just like others who believe in Dr Bawumia, so he can become Ghana’s President one day.

In a video on X, Kwadwo Sheldon spoke at an Eid celebration where the 2024 flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) was also present. There were several other people at the event.

Kwadwo Sheldon said he believes in Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision, hence his staunch support.

"A Dr. Bawumia presidency is inevitable; it is going to happen. No matter what the impediments are, we are going to work so hard for him to get to the presidency because we believe in his vision.”

“We are going to dedicate all our resources to support him. The Bawumia presidency is inevitable, and it is coming. Pay attention,” he concluded.

Kwadwo Sheldon has never hidden his allegiance to the NPP. Even after the party lost to the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the December 7 elections, Kwadwo Sheldon has declared his continued support for the NPP.

Ghanaians blast Kwadwo Sheldon for supporting Dr Bawumia

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X. Many people condemned Kwadwo Sheldon for supporting a Dr Bawumia presidency, while a few others said he was entitled to support any political party of his choice.

Read some of the comments below:

@profdublyn_zee said:

“So all that he’s doing to make the government unpopular, criticising everything, is an agenda. Wow! We have a long way to go. Ah well. Ayoo!”

@_lazyProgrammer wrote:

“This is the same guy who disses another guy that a political party has paid him. Look at him.”

@GeezRealest said:

“We didn’t know the NPP was a scam before — now it’s clear. Just a bunch of stomach politicians.”

@De_favoured1 wrote:

“He wants to be KalyJay so bad lol.”

@MrChrisbrain1 said:

“Leave him alone wai, man for eat😀, but the funny this how Bawumia Dey sit make kiddies Dey Fanfool him is really shocking 😳.”

@AnsahDavidKwam2 wrote:

“You can't even express yourself outside your studios, yawa.”

@Amankwahp3Sark said:

“I disagree with a lot of you guys on this comment section why he has the right to showcase his interest in any political party, brothers, but remember, whatever happens, December (7th) is what decide who will be the next president of this country 😉.”

