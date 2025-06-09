Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter Pena has been spotted looking all grown up in a new video on social media

She was seen performing ballet and displaying incredible talent, indicating she has a bright future in the art form

Pena’s rapid development stirred reactions among Ghanaians, who praised her mother for raising a fine daughter

U.S.-based Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter, Adiepena Geiling Amankona, turned heads on social media after displaying her skills as a ballerina.

Afia Schwarzenegger's daughter Pena shows off her ballet dancing skills. Image credit: @queenschwar

Pena, as she’s popularly known, showed off a dance routine in a viral video, leaving many Ghanaians marvelling at her talent.

She also looked all grown-up in comparison to the last time she made a public appearance, sparking praise for Afia Schwarzenegger on doing a good job raising her daughter.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter dances ballet

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Pena is seen in her mother’s Ghana home, dressed in all black and ready to perform.

Pena begun her routine with a few body rotations before transitioning into a cartwheel, followed by a two-legged split.

Her dancing continued with an increasing skill level as she carried out several practiced movements and turns.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter won plaudits from social media users for her amazing display.

Her improvement generated praise, as many noted the dedication and hard work she must have poured into her craft.

Pena has been involved in ballet from a very young age and has already shown an ability to excel.

In March 2022, Afia Schwarzenegger shared a video of a 7-year-old Pena performing a similar routine.

Nine months later, in December, Pena achieved a significant milestone with a performance at the National Ballet show, held at the National Theatre in Accra.

Afia Schwarzenegger and her daughter, Adiepena Geiling Amankona. Image credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Her performance at the time also grabbed attention as she dazzled the crowd in a white form-fitting leotard suit coloured with red petals.

Pena earned plaudits for her performance, which occurred at a time her mother was on the run from the law after being found guilty of contempt and sentenced to 10 days in prison.

Watch Afia Schwarzenegger’s video below.

Afia Schwarzenegger’s daughter praised for ballet skills

Pena’s dancing video stirred reactions from Ghanaians, many of whom praised Afia for doing a great job raising her daughter.

amosuzanne wrote:

"She's done well with Pena,"

renasconcierge commented:

"Never judge a book by its cover. Afia is not a bad person."

oobedhopes noted:

"She’s beautiful and adorable but her mom is…🚶‍♂️."

nanaamaserwaaofficial1 said:

"Afia's daughter is growing beautifully ❤️. You are a good mother to your children❤️"

callmesarahkay noted:

"She will do very well in the US. Pls come for her fast."

18.03.muse wrote:

"God protect this beautiful girl 🙏♥️"

Afia Schwar blasts DSTV over subscription pricing

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Afia Schwarzenegger blasted DSTV due to their high subscription prices in Ghana.

She slammed their programming as substandard and lamented their failure to keep their prices under control.

Afia petitioned the company to find better quality programming or reduce their prices to ensure the average Ghanaian can afford their services.

