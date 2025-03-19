American-based Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger put a smile on the face of her daughter Adiepena Geiling Amankona at her school

With the help of an online gift shop, Angie's Code, she was able to gift her daughter a money bouquet, and cake amid the playing of a trumpet

The gesture melted the hearts of many Ghanaians who admired how grateful of a mother she is

American-based Ghanaian comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger made her daughter Adiepena Geiling Amankona's day special at school with gifts.

Afia Schwarzenegger gifts her daughter Adiepena Geiling Amankona a money bouquet, cake and other gifts at school. Image Credit: @queenafiaschwarzenegger

Source: Instagram

Afia Schwar gifts her daughter

Afia Schwar on her Instagram page shared a beautiful video of how she made her daughter's day at school very special.

In the video, the owner of Angie's Giftcode arrived at Adiepena's school holding a flower-shaped money bouquet, a medium-sized cake and a gift bag amid the playing of a trumpet by a professional.

Adiepena's classmates and other pupils in other classes rushed to her classroom to witness the beautiful moment.

In the caption of the Instagram post, the social commentator noted that she sent her daughter a money bouquet because she had missed her.

"I sent some "Flowers" to my princess, just because I miss her!!!"

In the concluding parts of her message, she further thanked the online gift shop, Angie's Giftcode for going above and beyond for her daughter, Adiepena.

In her own words, she noted that the online gift shop understood the assignment to make her daughter's day very special at her school.

"Dear Angie’s Giftcode 🎁. Thank you, you understood the assignment."

Reactions to Afia Schwar's gift to her daughter

Many people showered praises on Afia Schwar for making her daughter's day so special with the gifts and the professional trumpeter.

Below are the heartwarming reactions of netizens to the video:

nhyiraba_nana_ekua said:

"Awwwn ❤️… I love the way her mum and brothers treat her with so much love … Wei dier “ Happy I miss you day “ Pena 😂."

akosua_bansah said:

"This is extremely beautiful to watch. May we all be great parents to our kids. Amen."

fregir_gh said:

"So beautiful first word she said is mummy 😢👏👏👏👏❤️❤️❤️. God bless you abundantly mummy 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

kulumatoure said:

"Awwww so beautiful to watch, ouch why am I crying, mummy ❤️❤️❤️."

gerygem said:

"Pina has grown beautifully papa 😘😘😘awwwww soo sweet."

tasamw said:

"Awww. Pls we the class mates want some 😢😢😢😍😍😍next time give us party bags else we would share the money with her. Sharing is caring 😍😍."

Source: YEN.com.gh