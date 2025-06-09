Actress Nadia Buari has taken to social media to celebrate her younger sister, Sydi, as she celebrates a special day

Sydi Buari has turned a year older, and the actress marked the day by sharing videos of her sister in different situations, having fun

Social media users praised Sydi for her bubbly and open personality, with some highlighting her striking resemblance to their mother

Actress Nadia Buari celebrated her sister, Sydi, as she turned a year older on Monday, June 9, 2025.

Nadia Buari celebrates her sister Sydi as she turns a year older. Image credit: @nadiabuari

The Ghallywood/Nollywood superstar shared a series of video clips showing Sydi in her element, enjoying life.

Nadia declared her love for her sister, whose new milestone was commemorated by many Ghanaians on social media by commenting on the post shared by the actress.

Nadia Buari celebrates sister's birthday

Actress Nadia Buari took to her Instagram page to share photos of her sister, coupled with a message of love and appreciation, to mark her new milestone.

Her post highlighted her deep love for Sydi, whom she described as a sister anyone would want to have.

Nadia prayed for her sister and wished that she remain in the light of God and chart a righteous path through life.

“God knows I couldn’t have asked for a better sister. I love you beyond. Happy birthday Sydi. I pray that you always walk in God’s love, find joy in His Grace, and live in His protection forever and ever. Amen. ❤️” she wrote.

The actress's excitement at her sister's new age continued as she shared a follow-up post containing a slide of videos of Sydi having fun.

One video showed her dancing in a white and black dress with shades while she received encouragement from her family and friends.

Nadia Buari and her three siblings have fun together. Image credit: @nadiabuari

Another video showed her learning dance moves with Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson.

"My baby Sydi!! I love you soooo much! ❤️" the actress captioned the video.

Nadia Buari's family has often displayed close ties in their social media posts, with the actress never hesitating to celebrate a sibling’s birthday or momentous life occasion.

Nadia Buari’s sister's birthday celebration stirs reactions

The adorable messages Nadia Buari shared about her sister to mark her birthday stirred reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

YEN.com.gh gathered some responses below.

klass_lova said:

"Happy birthday, beautiful ❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥"

captainbwoyvevo wrote:

"More good health and happiness 🎉"

gabbyrakel45 commented:

"Your mum's carbon copy.... Happy birthday, beautiful 😍.”

jeansonthelowgh noted:

"She really looks like mama ❤️❤️❤️ HBD!"

royal_rita said:

"Happy birthday, mummy's minnie gorgeous ❤️❤️"

_nadia_buari_nsb wrote:

"Happy birthday, beautiful Sydi. God bless you."

Nadia Buari celebrates father's birthday

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Nadia Buari celebrated her father, Alhaji Sidiku Buari, on the occasion of his 85th birthday.

Nana Buari expressed happiness that her father continues to remain strong despite his advanced age.

She wished him a happy birthday and noted that his strength and wisdom continue to inspire her and her siblings on a daily basis.

