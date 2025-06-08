Ghanaian media personality, Sally Mann, has reacted to the ongoing feud between gospel musician, Empress Gifty and renowned televangelist, Agradaa

In a video, Sally offered a piece of advice to Empress Gifty, urging her to remain silent over the matter since it's already in court

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some supporting her remarks and others urging Empress to disregard her comment

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Ghanaian media personality Sally Mann has weighed in on the ongoing feud between popular televangelist Patricia Asiedu, also known as Agradaa or Mama Pat and musician Empress Gifty.

The renowned media personality, in a video, advised Empress Gifty to refrain from responding to or throwing shades at Agradaa.

Sally Mann speaks on Empress Gifty and Agradaa's feud, cautions the former to remain silent. Image source: Empress Gifty, Sally Mann, Agradaa

Source: Facebook

"Stop talking, through write-ups or whatever you are doing, because whatever you write, people will assume you are referring to Agradaa," she said in a video.

Sally Mann argued that since the case is already in court, Empress didn't have to comment further.

"Wait till the matter is settled in court and when that happens, we all join you to celebrate your victory," she added.

Sally further stated that Agradaa had nothing to lose in the feud, which explained her attitude toward the entire situation.

She argued that Gifty, on the other hand, has her brand at stake and shouldn’t engage in anything that could damage her hard-earned reputation as a gospel artiste.

"Once the victory is not in, I want you to stop talking, stop shading and stop drawing that attention to you. Empress you are my untouchable and Agradaa has nothing to lose. She's a social butterfly," she said.

"You came into this industry as a gospel musician and that's what people know you for. So if you decide to go on this tangent with Agradaa, then you're losing," she added.

Watch the video of Sally Mann advising Empress Gifty on how to handle her feud with Agradaa below:

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh