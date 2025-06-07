Archipalago has opened up about his issues with his former lover, SexyAfrah, which terribly affected his reputation

The controversial social media sensation was visibly angry in a recent video, talking about his regretful past

He furiously aired his frustrations with Sumsum Ahuofe, who is believed to have had an affair with SexyAfrah

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian musician and socialite Archipalago has bitterly recounted his regretful past with his former girlfriend, SexyAfrah, which he claims has gravely affected his reputation.

Archipalago descends on Sumsum Ahuofe and SexyAfrah. Photo source: Archipalago, SumsumAhuofedua

Source: Facebook

According to Archipalago, his past stint with Arah has exposed him to online trolls and disrespect.

The controversial socialite announced his relationship with Afrah in 2023 when he proposed to her at the Kotoka International Airport.

The couple became a delight for many online thanks to their viral loved-up moments.

In January this year, Afrah released a presser announcing her decision to walk out of the partnership with Archipalago.

"I am heartbroken to share the Archipelago and I have decided to end our relationship after 2 years of dating. For the sake of clarity and more importantly, to allow us the space and grace needed for us both to be able to navigate this bit of our lives with the peace we thought it might be best to let out fans and followers know Archipalago and I were in love but we have grown apart in the relationship and we regret to inform our loved that we've been separated for months now," a portion of her statement read.

Not long after the breakup, Kumawood star Sumsum Ahuofe admitted that he once dated SexyAfrah.

According to Archipalago, he never knew Afrah had dated Sumsum Ahuofe before meeting her, else he wouldn't have gone out with her.

In a recent video, Archipalago, who recently returned from the US, called Sumsum a lowlife who relied on the benevolence of others to survive.

In an interview with Poleeno, Archiapalgo established that knowing Afrah had terribly damaged his reputation.

"If not for that villager, Sumsum Ahuofe could have never talked about me. If I knew about them, I would've never got close to her."

Archipalago blames breakup on Afrah's friends

Archipalago and Afrah's breakup saga was a big topic on social media in 2024. Achipalago claimed he ended the relationship because Afrah did not appreciate or support him.

He disclosed that he gave Afrah a monthly allowance of GH¢3,000 after she said the previous amount was not enough. He also claimed he gave her capital on two occasions to help her start a business, but both attempts failed.

The social media influencer also said things got worse when Afrah began to disrespect him and dismiss his music career. He further accused her of listening to bad advice from friends, which made things even more difficult. He noted that these occurrences were what drove him away.

Archipalago thanks John Dumelo for his help

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on an encounter between Archipalago and Ayawaso West Wuogon MP John Dumelo at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards in Accra.

Archipalago, the renowned MP, came to his aid after discovering he was stranded at the show.

The Papa Shein hitmaker established that John Dumelo's style of leadership and good heart were going to make him Ghana's president in the next 12 or 16 years.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh