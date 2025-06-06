Evangelist Diana Asamoah, in a video, addressed the fake death rumours on social media amid her feud with Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

The gospel musician also threw subtle jabs at the Believers Worship Centre founder and his followers who reportedly spread the hoax

Diana Asamoah's response to the death rumours triggered by supposed Adom Kyei-Duah fans triggered reactions on social media

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

Award-winning Ghanaian gospel musician Evangelist Diana Asamoah has thrown another shade at Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah and his followers.

Diana Asamoah shades Adom Kyei Duah and calls out his followers over death rumours. Photo source: The Evangelist Diana Asamoah, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

Source: Facebook

Speaking on her radio show on Angel FM, the Mabo Wo Din hitmaker criticised the Philadelphia Movement leader and his followers, blaming them for the recent fake death rumours that circulated on social media amid their feud.

The gospel singer noted that she received a phone call from a friend who saw the hoax on social media. She dismissed the rumours, stating that they were part of the tactics false prophets use to deceive their church members into believing that they were powerful.

"The rumours are all lies. They use it to deceive the church members, to make it seem that they are very powerful. He does not even have paracetamol."

Evangelist Diana Asamoah boldly stated that she was not scared of curses directed towards her from pastors. She noted that she would not die early in her life, citing the long years her mother and grandmother lived on earth.

She noted she had received abundant blessings from God and would leave the world on a good note, and not through any bad circumstances.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah is involved in a growing feud with Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah. Photo source: The Evangelist Diana Asamoah, Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah

Source: Facebook

The gospel musician also mocked Prophet SAdom Kyei-Duah's followers for recently peddling the rumours of her meeting her demise in an accident on social media, less than a month after they shared obituary posters of her on various platforms due to the feud with their leader.

Diana Asamoah feuds with Adom Kyei-Duah

Diana Asamoah's remarks come amid her ongoing feud with Prophet Adom Kyei-Duah over some of his practices in his Believers Worship Centre church.

She criticised the controversial prophet and other pastors for selling sobolo and other items to their members in their church without the FDA's approval.

In response, Adom Kyei-Duah questioned Asamoah's 'evangelist' tag and condemned the singer's obsession with his church. He also sent a cryptic warning to the gospel musician.

Amid the feud, some of the prophet's followers have reportedly taken to social media to share old footage from accident scenes, claiming that the evangelist had been involved in these incidents at Madina and had passed away.

The videos of Diana Asamoah's response to the rumours is below:

Reactions to Diana Asamoah shading Kyei-Duah, followers

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Isaac Antwi commented:

"Honestly, I was Diana's number one fan until later she chipped into politics, and I stopped following her. But for this particular fight, I give all my support to sister Diana."

Esther Oduro said:

"Woman of God, even if you die now, you die in Christ, so don't worry."

Eunice Owusu Amponsah wrote:

"Thank God for your life. All glory must go to God in Jesus' name."

Kumchacha slams Diana Asamoah over Kyei-Duah feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kumchacha slammed Diana Asamoah over her feud with Prophet Stephen Adom Kyei-Duah.

The controversial prophet warned the gospel musician to stop ranting about his colleague's church and focus on her evangelism.

Kumchacha also hurled insults at Diana Asamoah and mocked her, triggering mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh