Evangelist Mama Pat, popularly known as Agradaa, has explained her visit to the Economic and Organised Crime Office

During her Sunday, June 8, 2025, Agradaa refuted claims suggesting that she had engaged in money laundering and accused a former employee of sabotage

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comments section, with some supporting her claim and others dismissing it

Ghanaian televangelist, Patricia Asiedu, popularly known as Agradaa, has opened up on her invitation to the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) headquarters in Accra.

In a video, she dismissed reports indicating that she had engaged in a crime and clarified that a former employee had lodged a false complaint about her, prompting EOCO officials to invite her and question her.

"I have never stolen from anyone. I’m not a thief. I’ve been the CEO of Thunder TV for many years. I came to Accra in 2009 and began life. I have worked so hard, and so if you don’t know the success of someone, don’t try to bring the person down. I have not engaged in money laundering," stated.

Agradaa visits EOCO headquarters

On June 2, 2025, Evangelist Mama Pat and her husband made their first appearance at the EOCO (Economic and Organised Crime Office) headquarters in Accra.

She returned on June 4 for another visit. In a video statement, she explained that her visit was related to some personal matters and also to see Chairman Wontumi, who was in EOCO custody at the time.

Shortly after her visit, Wontumi was released. Evangelist Mama Pat later claimed that it was her anointing that led to his release.

Some Ghanaians gave various reasons for her EOCO appearance, with some accusing her of engaging in money laundering, among other claims. Agradaa insists these claims are false.

She indicated in her sermon on Sunday, June 8, 2025, that a former worker named Kudus reported her to EOCO to be investigated. She explained that:

"When I had the church case, we needed lawyers. I had saved money for many years, and I transferred it into your (former employee, Kudus) account so that, in case we needed a lawyer, you could also help by signing and withdrawing the funds.

"When the money got into his account, he and Mike tried to take it. They made plans to sign documents and take my money. But by God's grace, I was released—thanks to Rev. Obofour, who stood as guarantor for my bail and got me out of the cells. When I came out, I didn’t go home. I followed them straight to the bank so they could transfer the money back into my account. And now, just because they couldn't take the money, they think they can report me to EOCO? " she added.

Agradaa also took a swipe at persons she claims monitor her outfits and her lifestyle and report to EOCO and other relevant institutions.

Her accused employee has not yet responded publicly to the claims evangelist Mama Pat was making.

Watch the video of Agradaa speaking about her invitation to the EOCO headquarters:

Netizens dispute Agradaa's claim

Netizens who saw Agradaa's video, explaining her EOCO visit, expressed mixed reactions in the comments section. Many were sceptical about her claims.

@Bella Bel wrote:

"But the sika gari nu errr."

@Fosuhene22 wrote:

"Aboa what about Sika Gari odwan."

@Amadu Isahaku wrote:"

"419 keys nkoa."

Agradaa’s daughter, Rihanna, dances incredibly

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Agradaa's daughter Rihanna left many in awe of her incredible dance moves.

In a video recorded by Agradaa's husband, Rihanna had a cute yellow bird on her shoulder as she danced to Nigerian musician Davido's With You.

Many people talked about her incredible dance moves, while others talked about her resemblance to Agradaa's husband, Angel Asiamah.

