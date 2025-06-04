Queen Ciara, in a video, flaunted her growing baby bump in her home after her mother-in-law, Madam Afia Pokuaa's funeral

Reverend Obofour's wife also expressed gratitude to Ghanaians, including prominent personalities, for their support

Many Ghanaians thronged to comment section to praise Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, after the funeral

Popular Ghanaian pastor, Francis Nana Agyei Antwi, popularly known as Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, has sent a message to Ghanaians after the recent funeral and burial service of her late mother-in-law, Madam Afia Pokuaa.

The Annointed Palace Chapel founder's wife took to her official TikTok page to share a video of herself flaunting her big baby bump and expensive diamond wedding ring while sitting comfortably in her golden chair.

In the caption of her social media post, Queen Ciara also expressed her gratitude to the numerous individuals who showed support to her and her family in the aftermath of Madam Afia Pokuaa's demise a few months ago.

Reverend Obofour's wife also thanked the distinguished individuals and her family members who attended her late mother-in-law's funeral and burial service.

She wrote:

"On behalf of Rev Obofour's family, we extend our deepest gratitude to everyone and Ghanaians who attended the service for our late Nana Afia Pokuaa. We want to say thank you. Your presence and support during this difficult time have been incredibly comforting."

"We are deeply touched by the presence of so many distinguished individuals at the service. Special thanks go to my beloved friends and family who came and supported us. Your attendance, especially yours, means a lot to us."

"The sheer number of people who came to honour the late Nana Afia Pokuaa has been a source of immense strength for our family. We are so grateful for your love, support, and presence, and we know that the late Nana Afia Pokuaa would have been deeply touched by your kindness. God bless you all. We love you all and God richly bless you 🙏🙏🙏🙏."

Reverend Obofour buries his late mother

Reverend Obofour held the funeral for his late mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa, in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region of Ghana on Saturday, May 31, 2025.

Prominent personalities, including the Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Dr Osei Kwame Despite, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, Dr Ernest Ofori Sarpong, Rev Dr Lawrence Tetteh and many others, attended the service.

Reverend Obofour's wife, Queen Ciara, also attended her late mother-in-law's funeral service to support her husband.

Ghanaians react to Obofour's wife's message

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from Ghanaians on social media below:

ShadowOfWisdom commented:

"This really touched my heart. You and Dad have been through so much together, and it shows how strong your love is. I love you, Mom ❤️."

Ruthful said:

"We, the online mourners, also say thank you for honouring ur mother-in-law in law. God bless you, Mama 🥰🥰🥰."

osofomaamedoris wrote:

"Beautiful pregnant Queen papabi. We love you ❤️❤️❤️✌️✌️✌️."

Queen Ciara weeps at Obofour's mother's funeral

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Queen Ciara wept at Reverend Obofour's mother, Madam Afia Pokuaa's funeral service.

The pastor's wife also presented numerous items to her husband as part of her contribution to the final funeral rites.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to console Queen Ciara as she mourned with her family.

