Ghanaian prophet Eric Boahen Uche joined dozens of other dignitaries at the Mamponghene’s funeral on Monday, June 9, 2025

He stormed the event in a 2024 Rolls-Royce Cullinan with other cars from his garage joining his entourage

Ghanaians debated the ethics of pastors having so much wealth in the comments section of the video showing his arrival

The founder and leader of the Reign House Chapel in Accra, Pastor Eric Boahen, grabbed attention at the Mamponghene’s funeral after he arrived in a convoy of high-end luxury vehicles.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, the preacher flaunted his wealth as he drove his Rolls-Royce Cullinan, followed by a Brabus Rocket 900.

A fleet of cars was parked behind the two vehicles as they waited for a traffic gridlock to be resolved.

Eric Boahen’s lavish display grabbed attention at the grounds as crowds gathered to marvel at his fleet.

It also sparked conversations online as Ghanaians raised questions about the prophet’s source of wealth.

The Reign House Chapel head pastor is a popular man of God known for his prescient prophecies.

He is also a car connoisseur who possesses numerous luxury vehicles in his garage.

In 2024, he added the Rolls-Royce Cullinan to his collection and unveiled it to the public.

A video shared on TikTok showed the pastor walking by his new vehicle, revelling in the majesty of his new purchase.

Ghanaians react to Eric Boahen’s car fleet

Social media users shared passionate reactions to the video of Prophet Eric Boahen Uche driving a Rolls-Royce to the Mamponghene’s funeral.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

Nana Yaw Twumasi said:

"These pastors have something they are doing, but they're not showing us the way. People will be saying that it's the poor member's money. Da bɛn na collection 5, 5 cedis bɛtɔ Rolls Royce? 😂😂"

Yamoah John wrote:

"Pastors are blessed and the members are cursed by God hahahha. The riches came from the members 😄😄😄"

Joseph Hill commented:

"Build your treasures in heaven is driving Rolls Rolls-Royce."

Mrforest wrote::

"Our offertory is gone😂"

Godfred Ansu Damoah noted:

"I've never seen a Rolls-Royce engine make so much noise."

Simon Kwaku Twumasi said:

"The members will still go and give them the little they have, all in the name of going to heaven. Mmoa"

Eric Boahen addresses Pope's death

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Prophet Eric Boahen claimed he predicted the death of Pope Francis II in a sermon delivered to his Reign House Chapel congregation.

After the death of the Pope on Monday, April 21, 2025, a video of a Prophet Eric Boahen sermon from December 31, 2025, was shared by the church to prove that the man of God had prophesied the event.

The video showed Prophet Boahen begging his church members to pray for the pontiff as he had become concerned about his health.

