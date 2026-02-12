Azerbaijani content creator Davud Akhundzada gave a Ghanaian shoemaker money for being honest when he polished his shoes for him

Davud Akhundzada said the shoemaker did not take advantage of him and charged him the same amount he would charge a local person

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video applauded the shoemaker and celebrated the content creator as well

Davud Akhundzada, a popular Azerbaijani content creator, gifted a Ghanaian shoemaker some money for being honest and charging him the appropriate amount for his services.

The Azerbaijani content creator met the shoemaker around Tema Station in Accra and asked for his shoes to be polished for him. Davud Akhundzada stated that he was going somewhere else but felt like engaging the shoemaker.

Davud Akhundzada, an Azerbaijani tourist, gives a Ghanaian shoemaker GH¢500 for being honest. Photo credit: Gossips24Avenue & Davud Akhundzada

During their conversation, the shoemaker gave his name as Afriyie and said he had been doing the job for 10 years.

Davud Akhundzada asked him how much he would charge to polish his shoe, and Afriyie said GH¢500. Afriyie explained to the content creator that he charges everyone the same amount, irrespective of race, nationality, or gender.

"It is the same price for both Ghanaians and white people."

When he was done, Davud Akhundzada gave him GH¢500 for his honesty. Afriyie was grateful to the content creator for his benevolence.

Davud Akhundzada said he expected to be overcharged because he is a foreigner, but because Afriyie was honest he decided to give him more.

Watch the Facebook video below:

Reactions to shoemaker's honesty

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by Gossip24 Avenue on Facebook. Read them below:

Prekese Ghanamedia said:

"The interpreter is like some guy who was interpreting for JJ. Rawlings said one thing and he also said one thing. Then JJ said Mennka no saa!"

Andy Mollerz wrote:

"People must learn from these videos. All eyes on Ghana because of our great hospitality. Let's put Ghana out there with our honesty and humility 🇨🇦🇬🇭🇩🇪♥️🔥✨️✅️."

Beno Agricultural said:

"It's always good to be honest."

Nii Kwatei Testimony wrote:

"Education is good, ooo chaley."

Lillian Baidoo said:

"Eiiiii, what is he saying, koraa?"

Wo Je Gha wrote:

"The amount of miscommunication/misinterpretation in this video is crazy!!!"

Kwame Blakk said:

"The greedy dude at the back also wanted a tip. Imagine he was the shoe shine boy, he would have billed koo bibini plenty money."

Chuck Lyttle Jnr wrote:

"How many of us can be honest like this man? Let's play the honesty game always. 👍🏽."

Patience Nyinanse said:

"The English is not Englishing 🤪🤪🤪."

Wisdom Elikplim Fearless responded:

"Patience Nyinanse, your focus shouldn't be on the English, but on the willingness to at least try. That was great to watch."

Frank Eduful responded:

"Nii Kwatei Testimony, he is very well educated. He didn’t go to school. School is not the only means of Education. He is educated in the work he is doing. Thanks."

A local Ghanian tour guide confronts Azerbaijani tourist, Davud Akhundzada, for filming restricted zones in Jamestown. Photo credit: @davud_akh

