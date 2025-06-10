Sumsum Ahuofe, in a video, responded to Archipalago's recent rants about him and his past relationship with his ex-girlfriend Afrah

The Kumawood actor claimed that the socialite had been left brokenhearted after his romantic relationship with his ex-girlfriend ended badly

Sumsum Ahuofe also alleged that a woman, Archipalago, was involved with was seeking his attention

Popular Kumawood actor Yaw Adu, popularly known as Sumsum Ahuofe, has reacted to Archipalago's rants about his ex-girlfriend Afrah amid their ongoing feud.

In an interview with blogger Papa Jay of Poleeno Multimedia, the comic actor recounted how he knew about Archipalago before he gained prominence on social media and that he was facing spiritual problems.

He also questioned the controversial social media personality-turned-musician's decision to mingle with some questionable individuals despite being a US citizen.

Sumsum Ahuofe claimed that the US-based Archipalago had been left brokenhearted after he and Afrah's relationship ended on a sour note.

The comic actor noted that the breakup had taken a toll on Archipalago's physical appearance and that he was experiencing some difficult challenges in his personal life.

According to him, the US-based Ghanaian musician incurred a lot of losses due to the huge amount of money he spent on Afrah when they were in a romantic relationship.

The Kumawood actor also took exception to the social media personality's attack on his physical looks and hurled unprintable insults at him.

Sumsum Ahuofe stated that he was also unhappy with Archipalago for dragging his mother's name into their ongoing feud. He also detailed some private escapades he had with Afrah when they were dating many years ago.

He also alleged that a lady, with whom Archipalago recently attended a music concert in the UK, had been in his DM begging for his attention over the last three months.

Sumsum's remarks come after Archipalago berated him and his ex-girlfriend Afrah in a recent interview. He claimed that his former relationship had negatively impacted his reputation.

The Papa Shein hitmaker noted that he had become the subject of mockery on social media due to his past relationship with Afrah. He also called Sumsum a lowlife who relied on the benevolence of others to survive.

Reactions to Sumsum's response to Archipalago

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

samuelanie-l1i commented:

"To be honest, Sunsum always look better in his outfit than Papa Shein."

Alonzo2k-n said:

"Grown men going back and forth over a girl is crazy oooh 😭😂."

kwabenaampong1764 commented:

"Yes, I agreed with Sumsum. He is brokenhearted. All that he is doing is out of pressure. Just watch him."

kobbyspage2430 wrote:

"Sumsum is talking too much. You were staying in DC, and you know Palago is the king there. You are just online bragging. I like you, but Palago is far gone than you, masa."

Afrah reacts to Archipalago's rants

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Afrah responded to Archipalago's rants about their past romantic relationship.

She urged her ex-boyfriend to stop talking about her in interviews and move on with his life since their relationship ended.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to commend Afrah for her maturity in dealing with her ex-boyfriend, Archipalago.

