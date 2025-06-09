Archipalago's ex-lover, Afrah, has taken a dig at him for his humiliating remarks about her after their breakup

The young woman in a video established that she had moved on and wanted Archipalago to do the same

Afrah was visibly disappointed as she talked about Archipalago's rants about their romantic past

Afrah, the ex-fiancée of Ghanaian musician and socialite Archipalago, has courted attention on social media with her new message to her ex after their breakup.

Archipalago has been on a ranting spree, passing unsavoury remarks about Afrah after their breakup.

In the controversial musician and socialite's recent interview with Poleeno Multimedia, he chastised Afrah and labelled her as a "villager."

He also hit Ghanaian actor Sumsum Ahuofe, who is believed to have dated Afrah before their relationship in 2023.

"If not for that villager, Sumsum Ahuofe could have never talked about me. If I knew about them, I would've never got close to her."

Archipalago's humiliating rants have left Afrah very bitter. During a recent live TikTok interaction, Afrah shared her frustrations about Archipalago's behaviour after their breakup.

"You're not in my life now, and I'm doing well. I'm okay. So what is your problem? You use me as a topic in every media opportunity you get. Without me, you have nothing to talk about," Afrah said.

"I have moved on. So why can't you move on?" Afrah asked as she fired back at Archipalago for his smear campaign against him.

Why did Archipalago and Afrah breakup?

In January this year, Afrah released a presser announcing her decision to walk out of the partnership with Archipalago.

The couple had dated for nearly two years. Archipalago's proposal to her at the Kotoka International Airport made the couple a delight for many netizens.

Archipalago claimed their relationship ended because Afrah did not appreciate him enough, despite giving her a monthly allowance of GH¢3,000 and trying multiple times to set her up with a business.

Afrah has not publicly stated her reason for leaving Archipalago. In her statement in January announcing their breakup, she noted that,

"Archipalago and I were in love, but we have grown apart in the relationship, and we regret to inform our loved ones that we've been separated for months now."

Afrah's plea resonates with netizens

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Afrah's recent message to Archipalago.

Richard Owusu Asiamah said:

"Broken heart no be easy oooo 😂😂😂."

real_lovegh wrote:

"He’s such a disgrace to manhood."

Ante KaMa shared:

"He’s such a disgrace to manhoodlease let us breath 👈👈👈👈.""

🏇🕊️promise🇬🇭BELIEVE SON🕊️ remarked:

"If not this dating aaa anka don't know that achi y3 kruasini seiii oooo."

Tidies added:

"Sumsum is the problem."

Sumsum speaks after Archipalago and Afrah's breakup

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sumsum had opened up about his past relationship with Afrah in an interview with Ghanaian blogger, Zionfelix.

According to Sumsum, Afrah disrespected him and opted out of their union. Therefore, he wasn't surprised that Archipalago had suffered the same fate.

Sumsum also criticised Afrah’s decision to relocate from abroad to Ghana because of Archipalago, saying it was a bad choice.

