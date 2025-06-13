Kofi Adoma shared that the US Army questioned him over the gun-pulling incident from his old interview with Major Kojo Owusu Dartey

The journalist noted that the imprisoned US Army official submitted the footage to the authorities and filed another case against him

In the social media video, Kofi Adoma Nwanwani also shared an update on Major Kojo Owusu Dartey and the new charges he was facing

The US Army has questioned renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani in the case involving imprisoned officer Major Kojo Owusu Dartey.

The US Army questions journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani over Major Kojo Dartey's gun-pulling video. Photo source: Kofi TV

In a recent video he shared on his Kofi TV platform, the Angel FM presenter, who is still recovering from the severe eye injury he sustained in a shooting incident, shared that he recently met with a court-martial panel over a new complaint against the officer.

According to Kofi Adoma, the panel showed him a portion of the infamous interview he did with Major Dartey years ago, in which the officer allegedly pulled a gun on him, an act considered a serious breach of military conduct.

He noted that he had the opportunity to speak with the imprisoned US Army official, who was in high spirits and informed him about his decision to become a born-again Christian following his ordeal.

The journalist stated that the court-martial panel informed him that his close friend and fellow YouTuber, Magraheb TV, was in their investigative document.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani noted that Major Kojo Owusu Dartey's wife submitted the footage of the officer allegedly brandishing the gun to the authorities and had also reportedly filed a separate complaint accusing her husband of assault.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani with his wife, Miracle Adoma. Photo source: Miracle Adoma

The Angel FM presenter also added that his testimony, coupled with the court-martial panel's investigation, had exonerated the imprisoned Major related to the charges against him for publicly brandishing the gun as a military personnel.

Kojo Dartey's sentencing over gun smuggling charges

In February 2025, Major Kojo Owusu Dartey was sentenced to 70 months in prison for his involvement in a firearms smuggling operation to Ghana after he was found guilty in 2024.

The 42-year-old imprisoned US Army official is also facing three years of supervised release for his crimes. He was convicted of conspiracy, dealing in firearms without a licence, and smuggling goods from the US, among other offences.

The US Attorney's Office for North Carolina also accused him of playing a key role in a marriage fraud scheme involving soldiers at Fort Liberty and foreign nationals from Ghana.

The video of Kofi Adoma's comments on the US Army questioning is below:

Kofi's remarks about Dartey's case stir reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Bra Khojo commented:

"May God aid us through because even a wife could snitch happily on her husband like this? What was she expecting to happen to her husband after that? Smh."

CFCrichlord said:

"This world, er, if you don't get the right woman for your life, you'll keep suffering."

nka_gha commented:

"Some women can be heartless o."

Kofi Adoma resumes work, interviews Serwaa Boni

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Adoma resumed work amid his recovery from his severe eye injury earlier in the year.

The renowned journalist interviewed the infamous Serwaa Broni in what was an emotional conversation between the two.

Throughout the interview, Kofi Adoma looked to be in good physical shape as he continued with recovery from his injury.

