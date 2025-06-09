Ghanaian media personality, Kofi Adoma Nwawani has returned to work after battling back from being shot in the eye

Adoma interviewed controversial celebrity Serwaa Broni on a wide range of topics relating to her life abroad and her infamous affair

Ghanaians jubilated over the presenter’s return to work and shared well wishes on his continued recovery

Veteran Ghanaian broadcaster Kofi Adoma has returned to work for the first time since December 2024, when he was shot in the eye.

Adoma’s first interview back was with Serwaa Broni, a controversial personality infamous for an alleged affair with a former President.

He shared a short video trailer announcing the upcoming interview with Serwaa Broni to be aired on his Kofi TV channel.

His comeback stirred emotional reactions from Ghanaians, who celebrated his imminent recovery.

Adoma was praised for his resilience and dedication to his craft, which has seen him back at work before his eyes are fully healed.

Kofi Adoma interviews Serwaa Broni

In the video trailer of his upcoming interview, Kofi Adoma is spotted seated in an outdoor setting with Serwaa.

The presenter was in good shape, dressed in a blue and white shirt under a woolly jacket and wearing dark sunglasses covering his eyes.

He seemed sharp and alert, questioning Serwaa Broni on a wide variety of topics and asking relevant follow-ups, leaving his interviewee in tears at one point.

Adoma’s condition is a far cry from his first public appearance after his eye surgery, when he had one eye heavily bandaged and was massively disoriented.

He complained of severe headaches and struggled to communicate.

His recovery over the past months has been remarkable, sparking comments praising him for his resilience and determination.

Watch Kofi Adoma’s video below.

Popular Ghanaian broadcaster, Kofi Adoma, was shot in the eye in December 2024 in Dormaa Ahenkro.

Adoma was covering the Kwafie festival of the Dormaa people, which coincided with the 25th anniversary celebrations of the enstoolment of the paramount chief, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Nana Agyeman Badu II.

During the festival, Adoma was recording footage when a musket was fired near him, forcing gunpowder residue into his eyes.

Ghanaians react to Kofi Adoma’s return

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from Ghanaians to the video of Kofi Adoma interviewing Serwaa Broni.

Oheneba Kofi Sam said:

"Bra Kofi nie. We dey your back, bros."

Nana Osei Kwadwo Boakye wrote:

"Kofi TV is on a different level now! Your comeback is greater."

Daniel Asomaning noted:

"We thank God oo. Bra Kofi, sorry wai."

Churchill Shadrack Chainsman commented:

"By now, Dormaaa people are deeply crying to see that Kofi Adomah is back."

Dianne Osigwe commented:

"Glad to see you back, Mr Adoma."

Hetty Ken noted:

"Yeaaaah, Kofi will enter every pit to get his credible information. I thank God for your life."

Kofi Adoma walks without assistance after surgery

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Kofi Adoma walked without assistance for the first time since he underwent surgery on his eyes.

In a video shared to social media, Kofi was seen enjoying some quality time walking through a park with his wife, Mrs Miracle Adoma.

He took a walk on his own without any assistance from his wife or any other individual, indicating his recovery was nearly complete.

