Kofi Adoma Nwanwani, in a social media post, shared a video of his wife celebrating with an emotional message

The journalist expressed excitement about seeing his wife, Miracle, happy after months of enduring the challenges that arose from his eye injury

Kofi Adoma also hinted that he had made significant progress in his recovery and had fully regained his eyesight

Renowned Ghanaian journalist Kofi Adoma Nwanwani sent an emotional message to his beautiful wife, Miracle Adoma, as he hinted that his eyesight was almost fully restored.

Kofi Adoma hints at a full recovery of his eyesight as he shares a heartfelt message to his wife, Miracle Adoma. Photo source: Miracle Adoma

Source: Facebook

The Angel FM presenter took to his Facebook page to share a video of his wife celebrating as she sang and danced to a gospel song beside a bed in a plush room.

In the caption of the social media post, Kofi Adoma expressed excitement about seeing his wife, Miracle Adoma, happy after months of enduring the challenges that arose after he sustained his eye injury in the shooting incident.

The journalist’s remarks also appeared to announce that he had regained his sight weeks after undergoing numerous eye surgeries abroad.

He wrote:

“I finally “see” you happy, and it gives me joy, my love. #Mawuli.”

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani’s social media post comes weeks after he was spotted walking on the street abroad without assistance from his wife, Miracle Adoma, and another woman who escorted him.

They expressed awe after seeing the progress the journalist had made in his recovery from the eye injury.

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani and his wife, Miracle Adoma, speak at a press conference. Photo source: Kofi Adomah

Source: Youtube

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani’s eye injury and surgeries

Kofi Adoma Nwanwani was accidentally struck in the face by gunpowder from a musket fired while he was covering the Kwafie Festival in Dormaa, Bono Region of Ghana, in December 2024.

The incident caused extensive damage to one of his eyes, resulting in complete vision loss in that eye and blurred vision in the other.

Following initial treatment in Ghana, Adomah was flown to Dubai for specialised medical care after he received a $115,000 donation from businessman Ibrahim Mahama. After multiple surgeries, he returned to Ghana in March 2025 and held a press briefing with his family members and chiefs present.

At the press conference, the Angel FM presenter shared that he was still suffering and could not sleep because of the pain in his eyes and head.

Kofi and his wife, Miracle Adoma, also criticised some notable individuals, including the Dormaahene Osaagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyeman Badu II and the Angel FM CEO, Mr Vincent Opare, for allegedly neglecting him after the unfortunate incident.

Check out the social media post below:

Kofi Adoma's message stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Mirekua Kissi Gifty commented:

"Congratulations 👏🎉. Finally, the light has conquered the darkness 🎉🍾🥳🥳🥳."

Beatrice Appiah said:

"I can’t wait to see you completely well with your eyes seeing everything like you used to Bra Kofi. Praying for you 🙏🙏🙏."

Ama Brako commented:

"Glory be to God most high. Indeed, God of Miracles and Grace."

Kofi Adoma's wife rejoices as husband recovers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Kofi Adoma's wife, Miracle Adoma, rejoiced as her husband continued with his recovery from his eye injury.

The journalist's wife beamed with excitement as she showcased her dance moves in a room.

The video garnered reactions from many Ghanaians on social media, who praised her in the comment section.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh