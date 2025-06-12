Archipalago, in a video, got into a heated exchange with a Kotoka International Airport staff member as he prepared to leave Ghana for the US

The incident occurred after the staff member approached the social media personality and cautioned him against filming videos at the airport

Many Ghanaians thronged the comment section of the social media post to express support for Archipalago

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Controversial Ghanaian socialite and musician Dennis Anane, popularly known as Archipalago, has courted attention after a video of him exchanging words with a Kotoka International Airport staff member surfaced on social media.

Archipalago angrily shouts at Kotoka Airport staff for trying to stop him from taking a video. Photo source: @archipalago

Source: TikTok

In a video he shared on his official TikTok page on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, the Papa Shein hitmaker was spotted at the airport, preparing to board his flight and depart Ghana for the US, where he has been living for a few years now.

Inside the Kotoka International Airport, socialite Archipalago urged his cameraman to take visuals of him as he admired his outfits while strutting on the walkway in one of the terminals close to the Passport Control area.

As his cameraman hyped him while he walked, a female airport staff member approached the controversial social media personality and informed him about the rules against filming videos at the airport.

The Airport staff member's caution did not go down well with Archipalago, who lashed out at her, drawing the attention of others preparing for their departure.

The social media personality expressed frustration with the rules against filming in the Kotoka International Airport.

Archipalago with his ex-girlfriend Afrah. Photo source: @archipalago

Source: Instagram

He noted that he did not understand why he was prohibited from filming in the Ghanaian airport as compared to the US, where he was allowed to do so.

Despite his objections, the airport insisted on Archipalago following the rules, prompting him to tell his cameraman to ignore her orders.

In the caption of his social media post, he wrote:

"How can you tell me not to make a video at an Airport, while I have been doing this in America! Sometimes, I don’t understand some rules in GH, huh 😂."

The incident between Archipalago and the Kotoka International Airport staff member triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians who flooded the comment section.

Below is the video of Archipalago angrily shouting at the Kotoka airport staff member:

Archipalago's incident with airport staff stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Rocken commented:

"This can happen in Ghana alone, ahhhhh, which airport in the US haven’t I taken video or pictures of? Big star Achi is taking a video in a GH airport to promote GH, and you are saying he is not allowed. Country b3n nie 😂😂😂😂."

BARNABAS 1 (GIFTED) said:

"Kotoka paa, no video, hwe oo. I did many in Amsterdam, France, and Italy, and nobody questioned me. Airport wei apuu 🤣😂."

kyrisRich commented:

"What’s not allowed? It is normal in every country. Due to corruption and bribery, you are saying it’s not allowed."

Sumsum responds to Archipalago over Afrah feud

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Sumsum responded to Archipalago amid their feud over their ex-girlfriend, Afrah.

The Kumawood actor accused the social media personality of lashing out at him because he was heartbroken after his split from Afrah.

Sumsum also shared information about an alleged approach from a woman Archipalago claimed to be his new girlfriend.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh