A US Army Major, Kojo Owusu Dartey, has been sentenced to 70 months in prison for his involvement in a firearms smuggling operation to Ghana after he was found guilty last year.

Dartey is also facing three years of supervised release for his crimes.

Dartey, aged 42, was convicted of conspiracy, dealing in firearms without a licence, and smuggling goods from the US, among others.

The US Attorney's Office for North Carolina also noted that played a key role in a marriage fraud scheme involving soldiers at Fort Liberty and foreign nationals from Ghana.

He later provided a tip that led to the prosecution of the case.

During the trial, June 28 and July 2, 2021, is said to have purchased seven firearms in the Fort Liberty area and acquired three more to smuggle to Ghana.

He concealed the weapons inside blue barrels, hiding them under rice and household goods.

With the help of an Army Chief Warrant Officer, he smuggled the barrels out of the Port of Baltimore, Maryland, on a container ship destined for the Tema port.in Ghana.

The smuggling attempt was thwarted when the Ghana Revenue Authority discovered the hidden firearms upon arrival at the Port of Tema.

The seizure was subsequently reported to the US Drug Enforcement Administration attaché in Ghana.

Involvement in marriage fraud

At the same time, Dartey was a witness in the trial of U.S. v. Agyapong which involved a 16-defendant marriage fraud scheme between soldiers on Fort Liberty and foreign nationals from Ghana.

Dartey had tipped off officials on an alleged crime but is also said to have lied to federal law enforcement about his sexual relationship with a defense witness in that case.

The US Attorney's Office for North Carolina said he lied on the stand and under oath about the relationship.

Recent instances of illicit smuggling

The Ghana Airports Company Limited interdicted some staff allegedly involved in a narcotic smuggling incident at the Kotoka International Airport.

The incident was discovered after the smuggler was apprehended by Brussels police in Belgium.

The GACL assured the general public that it is committed to ensuring safety and security at the KIA.

Five businessmen arrested at the Kotoka International Airport for drug smuggling were jailed for 60 years.

The five were caught with 2,200 grams of narcotics at the airport in 2019 after surveillance by authorities.

Smuggling between Ghana and Nigeria

Earlier in November, it emerged that security agencies intercepted a consignment of smuggled mining explosives at a border in the Volta Region.

The explosives, believed to have been made in Nigeria, were transported by road and brought in through the Kpoglo border.

The Chronicle reported that the May 29 seizure was made by the security agencies at the Segbe Border Post, north of Aflao.

