Fella Makafui has opened up on how she was thrown out by a close friend shortly after moving to Accra to pursue her dreams

Despite the setback, she returned to Accra and landed her breakout role as Serwaa in the hit TV series YOLO

Fella said her early struggles motivated her to succeed, eventually becoming a household name and thriving businesswoman.

Ghanaian actress and businesswoman Fella Makafui has opened up on the early setbacks she suffered in her career after she first moved to Accra.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Fella Makafui recounted leaving the Volta Region to travel to Accra with big dreams of stardom, only to be betrayed by a friend.

The actress said the experience only strengthened her resolve to be successful.

After a brief return to the Volta Region, she came back to Accra and managed to earn her breakthrough role on YOLO.

Fella Makafui’s rags-to-riches story

The actress shared her difficult career beginnings in an interview with Pulse Ghana.

She said that she grew up in the town of Anfoega in the Volta Region, helping her mother to sell bread.

Fella Makafui recounted having an ambition to travel to Accra and become a successful actress.

The mother of one recalled that she saved enough money to travel to Accra and ended up staying with a friend.

After she ran out of the money she had saved, her friend threw her out of their place of residence.

"I was staying with my close senior high friend, and one day she just said I should leave. Nothing happened, we never had any issue, but one day she just woke up and said you got to go." she said.

She was forced to go back to the Volta Region, but Fella said she returned with a resolve to ensure her career took off.

Fella Makafui opens up on leaving YOLO

Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui broke onto the scene in 2016 on the television show YOLO (You only live once).

YOLO, a sequel to the popular 1990s series Things We Do for Love, was a show aimed at advising the youth about life.

In her interview with Pulse, Fella Makafui said she was cast on the show after returning from the Volta region.

She initially declined the role of Serwaa that she was offered because she was eyeing a more prominent role.

However, her sister convinced her to take on the role anyway to kickstart her career.

Fella Makafui became one of the show’s most beloved characters, but left her role before the show’s final season.

She said her departure was due to being ‘kicked off’.

Fella Makafui complains about running a business

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Fella Makafui complained about running a business in Accra.

She said it was difficult to get people to support the business even when you put in so much effort.

Ghanaians sympathised with the actress and also shared similar experiences.

