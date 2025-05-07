Actress and business owner Fella Makafui has opened up about the struggles of owning a business in Accra

She noted that there were instances where she had to plead with people to promote her business after sending them PR packages

Many people took to the comment section to share in her sentiments and to share their stories

Celebrated Ghanaian actress and filmmaker Fella Makafui has opened up about the struggles of owning a business in Accra, as she recounted stories.

Fella Makafui speaks about owning a business in Ghana. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui shares business struggles

Fella Makafui took to her official Snapchat handle to share with her millions of followers the struggles she had encountered so far a a business owner.

In her short message, the Simply Snatched owner noted that it was really difficult owning a business, especially in Accra, adding that it was sometimes frustrating.

"It's really hard owning a business in Accra - it gets very frustrating sometimes."

Recounting instances that made her frustrated, the mother of one noted that some influencers and celebrities would receive PR packages, and they would fail to promote the product on their social media page. She explained that she would have to plead with them to do so.

"Some people receive PR packages, and you literally have to beg them just to wear it and support, bruh."

The talented filmmaker noted that Accra would be a better place if everyone were to support each other.

"The world, especially this Accra, would be a much better place if we all supported each other. Omo, if our destinies were in some of your hands erhh, we for don kpeme oo). "

Despite the challenges, Fella thanked her clients and friends for patronising her business and for being a great support system to her.

"But thank you to all my beautiful clients and friends who have been nothing but the sweetest support system. God bless you all."

Reactions to Fella Makafui's statement

Many people read Fella's message and shared in her sentiments. In the comment section, people opened up about their struggles of being a business owner.

Below are the reactions of social media users to Fella's struggles of being a business owner in Accra:

awuraabenaadepa3 said:

"On behalf of Fella I have read this 3 times because it contains facts only 📌🤍✨"

boatagyeman said:

"Aaahhh me after buying ur product u expect a free advert from me??? Eeeiii for where. Paid the item n paid for delivery as well but ur models have it free n even paying dem for wearing it free tooo who do u need to promote it more for u?"

afia_moga said:

"The way she does it, people weren’t expecting some. Anaa y3di bo Takye no ….."

destinyachiaa said:

"Facts only 👏👏"

Pictures of Fella Makafui

Fella Makafui shows off her impeccable fashion style. Image Credit: @fellamakafui

Source: Instagram

Fella Makafui reflects on a difficult 2024

YEN.com.gh reported that actress and entrepreneur Fella Makafui shared an emotional reflection on her turbulent journey through 2024.

In a heartfelt post, she stated how the year tested her strength, leaving her emotionally shattered at several points. Despite the struggles, Fella expressed deep gratitude for surviving the storm, calling her endurance a major personal triumph.

Fans flooded her comment section with messages of support, applauding her courage and resilience throughout the tough year.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh