Dr Stephen Amoah, the Member of Parliament for the Nhyiaeso constituency, has yet again showcased his love for jama

The renowned legislator, ahead of a political assignment at the Accra Technical University, joined the students to celebrate

A video of him showcasing his dance moves has garnered significant traction on social media

Ghanaian legislator Dr Stephen Amoah, aka Sticka, was spotted at the Accra Technical University on June 17 for Kennedy Agyapong's Tech Eminence Summit and Exhibition.

Nhyiaeso MP Stephen Amoah joins the Jama session at the Accra Technical University. Photo source: GhanaEye, DrStephenAmoah

Source: Facebook

The event is part of a series of students' engagements to fuel Kennedy Agyapong's presidential ambition.

Kennedy Agyapong, a renowned Ghanaian businessman and a sixth-term former Member of Parliament for Assin Central in the Central Region of Ghana, launched his mission to revitalise the New Patriotic Party's base and become the president in 2028.

In 2023, he contested the NPP's presidential primaries, but lost to Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who was the incumbent Vice President.

Sticka, who has served as Nhyiaeso MP for two terms, arrived at the student event in a brown political suit.

The renowned NPP stalwart, upon seeing a team of students singing Jama songs, quickly joined the fun.

Stephen Amoah immersed himself in the Jama session and even challenged some of the students with his chaotic dance moves.

Ken Ohene Agyapong, aspiring flagbearer for the New Patriotic Party, storms Accra Technical University for his Tech Eminence Summit and Exhibition. Photosource:HonKenAgyapong

Source: Facebook

The legislator has consistently shown his heartwarming bond with the Ghanaian youth and his evergreen love for Jama - an upbeat, rock-like genre of music which traditionally originates from Ghana's coastal towns.

Ghanaians react to MP’s jama

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by GhanaEye on TikTok. Some applauded Dr Stephen Amoah for joining in, but others criticised him.

Cuberty Plus Dzimabi said:

"In opposition, they are friendly, but in government, they are the beasts,"

Koffi God with us gh wrote:

"Whoever is doing NPP, for sake of Ghana 🇬🇭 integrity, pls pardon them. It's getting out of hands

Fancy remarked:

I don't want to say anything because we just celebrated father's day few days ago

H💕A💋W💕A🩷W🤍U🦋🕊️ shared:

You see in Ghana err…u can’t just be sad🤣🤣🤣

Mante Richard Asante commented:

As for stika nobody should take him serious ooh ,settings man,he cried on live television 2016, that he had the country at heart but we reliaze otherwise when he came to power🥺🥺🥺🥺

@kofijam_ added:

I drive pass this man every morning at cantonment the street he lives, he will be taking a walk in his chalewote and be pressing his phone like nobody herhh🤣

Samira Bawumia hailed after jama session

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that former second lady, Samira Bawumia, showed a side of her that most people were not privy to.

Samira Bawumia joined students of the University of Mines and Technology (UMAT) to sing and dance to jama songs.

At the time, she was on a campaign tour projecting her husband, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and encouraging people to vote for him.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh