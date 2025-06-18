British boxing icon Anthony Joshua looked overly excited as he made chocolate bars from cocoa beans in a viral video

Sharaf Mahama and other influencers were seen in the video as the boxer made different flavours of original Ghanaian chocolate bars

Some social media users have commented on Anthony Joshua and Sharaf Mahama's video on Instagram

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua enjoyed one of the best vacations of his life during his recent trip to Ghana.

The world champion boxer arrived in Ghana on June 13, 2025, for his friend Sharaf Mahama's "Battle of the Beast" boxing event at the Bukom Arena.

British-Nigerian boxer Anthony Joshua tries his hand at chocolate-making during his visit to Ghana. Photo credit: @ghhyper.

Anthony Joshua and Sharaf Mahama make chocolate bars

Famous boxer Anthony Joshua was seen with Sharaf Mahama at Mansa Gold, a chocolate shop in Ghana where chocolate lovers can have a unique experience making their chocolate bars from scratch.

In a delightful video, Joshua removed unwanted particles from cocoa beans before pouring them into a grinding machine.

He then moved to another machine where the chocolate liquor was mixed with cocoa butter, sugar, and other ingredients like milk to create milk chocolate.

Once prepared, the mixture was poured into containers to cool and solidify, and the team couldn't resist enjoying their homemade chocolates.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

dbsj_90

"He looks like he is having lots of fun in Ghana."

milaava78

"Where’s Dentaa MBE in all these? Has her works turn political also??? She does best in stuff like these."

awabeta stated:

"👏👏👏so beautiful to watch."

rabiu.fav stated:

"Wow i love the way you guys are excelling Ghana that great 🇬🇭🇬🇭❤️❤️."

tashacheekz stated:

"Ghana is EVERYTHING & MORE! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

ybbetter337 stated:

"Who else recognised @chakabars ?🔥."

t.o.r.c.h.e.r2 stated:

"Ghana has everything we only lack good and generous leadership . That’s the reason we are still battling poverty.

aking_david stated:

"I’m happy he’s enjoying Ghana."

spekkenkeyandfoods stated:

"But on the low Ghana 🇬🇭 really dey make waves every where now. God bless our home land Ghana."

Obidombieoppong stated:

"It’s only for the rich 😂."

Senyo_maga stated:

"That other country would have added Maggie cube to the chocolate."

Anthony Joshua cruises with Ibrahim Mahama

Ghanaian businessman Ibrahim Mahama treated Anthony Joshua to a private beachside boat tour in Ada.

President John Dramani Mahama's son, Sharaf Mahama, the two-time unified heavyweight champion and Ibrahim Mahama were strapped into a life jacket during the memorable experience.

Anthony Joshua looked dapper in a white t-shirt and shorts as he spent time with Ibrahim Mahama and his nephew.

Anthony Joshua blasts Nigerians in video

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Anthony Joshua, who slammed Nigerians for lying to him in a viral video.

The boxer explained to President John Dramani Mahama that Ghanaians are very hospitable and very friendly people.

Some media users, especially, have praised Anthony Joshua for rating Ghana as one of the best places to visit in Africa.

Source: YEN.com.gh