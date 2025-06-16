Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall was spotted shopping for luxury sunglasses at a high-end store and flaunting her mansion in a video on social media

Her actions sparked backlash from Ghanaians, who criticised her for constantly flaunting her wealth despite her recent prison term for fraud

Hajia4Reall was released from a US prison in May after serving one year in jail after being charged with conspiracy related to a romance fraud case

Ghanaian socialite Mona Montrage, popularly known as Hajia4Reall, proved she’s back to her glory days as she went shopping for luxury fashion items.

Hajia4Reall flaunts her flashy lifestyle as she goes luxury shopping, sparking criticism considering her recent stint in a US prison. Image credit: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Hajia4Reall stormed a high-end shop to purchase a pair of expensive branded sunglasses.

Other portions of the video showed her happily dancing to her new single, Move, and laughing as she showed off the mansion where she lives.

The video marked a return to the flashy lifestyle Hajia4Reall regularly displayed before her arrest and imprisonment in the United States for her role in a romance fraud scheme.

Hajia4Reall goes shopping and flaunts her mansion

Popular Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall continued to flaunt her wealth and status following her time in prison as she visited an expensive shop to pick out a pair of sunglasses.

In the video shared on Instagram, she was spotted checking out several pairs of shades. She appeared unsure of which pair to pick out before the shop attendant offered her a pair she liked.

“How about we switch religion a little bit. You’re Muslim; how about Christian Dior?” the shop attendant said.

Hajia4Reall replied with a laugh of delight as she agreed to pick out the pair.

She was later seen in her car wearing her newly purchased shades while her song played in the background. The Instagram video she shared is below.

Hajia4Reall released from jail

Hajia4Reall was released from the Federal Detention Centre in Philadelphia, USA, on May 22, 2025, after serving a year and a day in jail for her complicity in a romance fraud scheme.

The Ghanaian socialite, model, and entrepreneur was arrested in the United Kingdom in November 2022 while on a shopping spree and extradited to the United States to face charges.

Hajia4reall returns to social media after serving a one-year jail term in a romance fraud scheme. Image credit: @hajia4reall

Source: Instagram

She faced allegations of complicity in romance fraud and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen funds, leading to a lenient one-year sentence.

Before her arrest, Hajia4Reall presented herself as the epitome of a self-made entrepreneur and frequently flaunted the fruits of her hard work to motivate other young women to chase success.

In another video shared after her release, Hajia4Reall flaunted an expensive watch, an apparent gift from a special friend. The Instagram video she posted is below.

Social media reacts to Hajia4Reall’s shopping video

Ghanaians shared largely negative opinions in reaction to Hajia4Reall’s video buying Christian Dior shades and flaunting her mansion.

amizzor said:

"At this point, nothing about you moves us because we all know who you are."

mijay2021 wrote:

"Madam stop all these na 3nfa. We all know the source la. Stay low kakra, na the trending that you're looking for no koraaa, it’s not trending 😮."

hanatay commented:

"Only in Ghana can someone like her act like this 🤦🏽‍♀️"

isaacowusu5 said:

"She can't give anybody pressure again because we all know how she works to get her money."

paulinaatadan wrote:

"The snitching continues😂😂😂 FBI hello 😂😂"

Hajia4Reall releases song after prison

YEN.com.gh previously reported that Hajia4Reall teased the release of a new song just days after her release from prison.

The socialite declared in her new song that she was unfazed by her experience and was coming back stronger than ever.

Hajia4Reall first gave the public a glimpse of the upcoming song in a post shared to her Instagram page on June 1, 2025.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh