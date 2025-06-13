A Nigerian woman in Kwabenya, Accra, confronted her employer over delayed payment of her full monthly salary of GH₵800

The incident sparked widespread attention, with the employee's sister accusing the employer of exploiting workers and failing to pay them

Ghanaians reacted to the situation, giving different views on the matter with most siding with the disgruntled employee

A tense confrontation erupted in Kwabenya, Accra, between a Nigerian woman and her employer, also a Nigerian, over the alleged delay in paying her full monthly salary.

Nigerian employee confronts a fellow Nigerian, her employer at her store in Kwabenya, Accra for allegedly delaying in paying her salary. Photo credit: @sunshine_goodness2. Source: TikTok

The incident, which unfolded at a local store, has sparked widespread online attention after being recorded and shared on TikTok.

The woman, who works at Ramea Mart located at Kwabenya Aboum Junction, expressed her frustration after receiving only GH₵230, instead of the agreed GH₵800 for her full monthly wages.

In a video shared by the employee's sister, @sunshine_goodness2, on TikTok, the visibly upset employee is heard demanding the balance of her salary from her employer, who owns the store.

In the footage, the Nigerian businesswoman, who operates the store, was accused by the worker of repeatedly failing to pay employees in full.

Nigerian employer confronted by employee after she allegedly refused to pay her staff's monthly salary of GH₵800 in full. Photo credit: @sunshine_goodness2. Source: TikTok

The altercation intensified when the complainant’s sister joined in, voicing her support and recording the event.

From the video, she could be heard accusing the employer of exploiting her workers, saying:

"She doesn’t pay. If someone works for her, she refuses to pay. My sister worked for her for a month without receiving anything."

Watch the video of the confrontation below.

The sister also posted a second clip of their confrontation. Watch the video below:

Reactions to employer-employee salary dispute at Kwabenya

The situation has drawn a great deal of attention, especially after it was revealed that the matter was reported to the police. However, as of the video’s posting, no resolution had been reached.

YEN.com.gh has collated some social media reactions from Ghanaians who commented on the Nigerian lady confronting her employer over the salary dispute.

Read some of the comments below:

danielcoffie362 wrote:

"Social media is not the best place to report. Look for SSNIT and the Labour Commission and report to them."

ritaboadi57 commented:

"I worked for this woman, she is a Nigerian, and she didn’t pay me.🥺 She is called Mercy."

iceberrybabe wrote:

"And it’s a Nigerian lady doing this to her fellow Nigerian in Ghana chai. 😒😒😒"

<>Xper 👨🏽‍💻 </> commented:

"Since the employee and the employer are Nigerian citizens, we Ghanaians are fine … they will sort it out.🤣"

Frustrated Nigerian man says Ghana is better

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that a Nigerian man expressed his admiration for Ghana, saying he would never return to Nigeria if given the chance to live there.

During an interview with a travel enthusiast, he described Ghana as a city full of opportunities, unlike Nigeria, which he claimed was struggling with severe issues like electricity shortages and high unemployment.

The man went on to explain how Nigeria’s struggles had left him frustrated, stating there was no work and no electricity in the country.

He emphasised that he should be working in an office but was instead running around without any opportunities, making him long for a better life in Ghana.

