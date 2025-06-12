Jackie Appiah embarked on a luxurious vacation to Bali, Indonesia, and took social media by storm with highlights from the trip

She said travelling to Bali was a long-awaited dream of hers and posted a vlog of her experience

Social media users praised Jackie for her elegance, adventurous spirit, and ability to enjoy life to the fullest

Actress Jackie Appiah stormed the Indonesian island of Bali for a tourist trip that left Ghanaians talking.

Appiah shared a video on social media showing her exiting Dubai in the United Arab Emirates for Bali.

She shared scenes from her eight-hour flight, her arrival at the Bali Airport, taking a nearly two-hour ride to her hotel, and her fun activities once at her hotel.

Jackie Appiah takes vacation to Bali

The actress shared a detailed video vlog documenting her experiences, which began with her departing Dubai for her Bali flight.

She showed some activities from the plane ride, including enjoying an in-flight meal.

Once in Indonesia, she remarked on the wonderful decor of the airport, then joined the car service sent from the hotel.

Appiah arrived at her hotel around midnight local time, but said she wasn’t interested in sleeping at that time.

She went for a dance session before taking her bath much later in the early hours of the day.

Her video displayed the opulence of the entire trip, from her magnificent hotel room, her plush flight, and other perks of a life traveling the world.

Jackie Appiah has ventured into globetrotting in recent years, living a life of luxury in global capitals and exotic locales.

She frequently shares videos and photos of trips to Paris, London, Miami, and other locations.

Commenting on her recent trip to Bali, she said it was one of the locations she had always wanted to visit.

“I finally took one of the trips I've been looking forward to, and it was even more lovely than I expected. Welcome to the first part of my Bali vlog. When do you want part 2?” she captioned the video.

Social media users were amazed at the fun life of Jackie Appiah, with many wishing they were in her shoes.

Others remarked on her beauty and class and praised her for enjoying life to the fullest with no holding back.

Watch Jackie Appiah's vlog from Bali below.

Ghanaians react to Jackie Appiah in Bali

Social media users shared varying opinions in reaction to Jackie Appiah’s Bali trip.

Bebe Selassie 🫶 said:

"My all-time favorite 🥰"

𝘽𝘼𝙍𝙍𝙄𝙎𝙏𝙀𝙍🇬🇭 wrote:

"The most beautiful woman in the world. Nobody, I mean nobody, can compare."

mkauthentic255✨️ said:

"Jackie knows how to enjoy her money!!! Have fun to the fullest🩷."

Ohemaa wrote:

"Buy me something when you are coming back 🤣🤣🤣"

Ellababy☺️ commented:

"I don’t know how it’s going to be possible, but I pray to meet you soon 🙏 I heart you so much, my older version ❤️"

Angela Kumah said:

"Hello beauty, looking gorgeous as always, but this hairstyle is taking me back to the movie the ‘King is mine’."

Jackie Appiah wins an award in Burkina Faso

YEN.com.gh previously reported that actress Jackie Appiah won an award in Burkina Faso.

The celebrated superstar won the Les Stars à l’Honneur Award at the FESPACO’s Celebrities Days in Burkina Faso in March.

Appiah shared photos from the ceremony on social media and expressed her gratitude for being honoured.

