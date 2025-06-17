Nana Agradaa, head of Heaven Way Ministries, launched another scathing attack on Empress Gifty that included new accusations

She rejected rumours that she was afraid of the GHS 20 million defamation lawsuit filed against her by the Ghanaian gospel singer

Her allegations caused a stir on social media and led many users to call on Empress Gifty and Agradaa to repair their relationship

Controversial Ghanaian preacher Nana Agradaa slammed gospel singer Empress Gifty in the latest escalation of their never-ending beef.

The woman of God, who is the head pastor of the Heaven Way Ministries, angrily launched a tirade on Empress Gifty after some online accounts suggested she was backing down from their lawsuit.

Agradaa was accused of pulling down certain social media videos in which she made inflammatory allegations against the singer, out of fear that those videos would be used against her in court.

Empress Gifty sued Nana Agradaa for Gh₵ 20 million due to the evangelist's claims that the gospel singer had engaged in numerous extramarital affairs with pastors to fund her lavish lifestyle.

Agradaa denied pulling down any videos and said the accounts making those claims were tied to Empress Gifty and wanted to create the impression that she was afraid to face the gospel singer in court.

In another heated tirade on social media, the evangelist unleashed a series of new allegations and attacks against her long-standing rival to assert she was unbothered by the defamation lawsuit.

Nana Agradaa blasts Empress Gifty amid lawsuit

The controversial preacher reiterated her accusation against Empress Gifty that she is engaged in extramarital affairs with Ghanaian men of God in a video shared on TikTok on Monday, June 16, 2025.

She further alleged that the gospel singer's actions have become common knowledge and forced many men of God to stop inviting her to sing at their churches.

Nana Agradaa blasts Empress Gifty in the TikTok video below:

Nana Agradaa also claimed that the battle between them was more than just a physical one because she has taken Empress into the spiritual realm, where she has destroyed her career.

“Since you started fighting me, which pastor has invited you to minister at their church? Keep playing with me. I have destroyed your career in the spirit. From now on, you'll only perform at funerals and parties,” she said.

In another viral video, Agradaa claimed that Empress Gifty and her husband were having certain issues that have led to her alleged promiscuous lifestyle.

Reactions to Agradaa's latest Empress Gifty rant

Her fiery rants against Empress Gifty sparked social media reactions.

Many Ghanaians called for the gospel singer to find a way to make peace with Agradaa to avoid sustaining further damage to her reputation.

Watch the TikTok video below.

Below are some reactions from Ghanaians to Nana Agradaa’s latest attacks.

Ivy Serwaa Ampaafo said:

"Even if you lose the court case koraa you have won here. 👌👌🤣🤣🤣"

Nana Akua Bills commented:

"The way Mama Pat is repeating this, it seems she has evidence o."

Berrysweet wrote:

"Is it Gifty's husband who caused all this? Because I really want to know who started this fight."

Minash noted:

"My pastor has warned the singers not to sing her songs in our church, ooo."

Nana Agradaa warns husband against cheating

Previously, YEN.com.gh also reported that Nana Agradaa warned her husband Angel Asiamah against cheating on her.

Speaking during a church sermon, she said she would not condone infidelity and cheating from any church member.

The controversial evangelist added that not even her husband would not escape her wrath if he dared to cheat on her.

