Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson and his fiancée Rada Darling have welcomed their first child in a US hospital

Blackson introduced the baby, a boy named Lil Mikey, in a social media post shared with his 5.7 million followers on June 17, 2025

Several celebrities from Ghana and America congratulated the actor on the birth of his fifth child, which is the first with his fiancée

Ghanaian-American comedian Michael Blackson and his fiancée, Rada Darling, have welcomed their first child together.

Michael Blackson announces his first child with his fiancée, Rada Darling, in the US on June 17, 2025. Image credit: @michaelblackson

Source: Instagram

The actor announced the news on social media on Tuesday, June 17, 2025.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, the comedian was in a hospital delivery room and moved towards his newborn baby.

Blackson spoke in hushed tones as he observed his son in awe. He then exclaimed in delight after he observed the baby had the same birthmark as him.

The Ghanaian-American entertainer lightened the mood in the labour ward with a joke about his son's light-skinned complexion.

Michael Blackson confirms newborn's name

After observing his new child, Michael Blackson approached his fiancée, Rada Darling, who was still on her delivery bed.

He planted a kiss on her and told her how proud he was of her efforts during the baby's delivery.

In a post on Instagram, the comedian and actor announced that his child would be called Lil Mikey.

"Happiest day of my life and no DNA needed lol. Meet Lil Mikey."

This is Blackson's fifth child, but his first with Rada. The couple got engaged in 2021 during a surprise proposal on the radio show, The Breakfast Club.

The couple announced in February that they were expecting their first child. The Instagram video of Michael Blackson welcoming the newborn is below.

Michael Blackson gushes over newborn son

Blackson spoke with his newborn son about his expectations for his future in another video sighted by YEN.com.gh.

He asked Lil Mikey about what profession he would like to grow up to become - either a comedian/actor like himself or an athlete performing in any of the major North American sports.

Michael Blackson and his fiancée announce in February 2025 that they are expecting their first child. Image credit: @mzradadarling and @michaelblackson

Source: Instagram

Blackson later qualified his query by eliminating American football from the list of sports he hoped his son would excel in.

"What do you want to be? Tell me, actor, comedian, baseball player, basketball player, or football player? No football, no concussions in this family, or CTE."

Born Rada Cheang, Michael Blackson’s fiancée is an American realtor and television personality known for her appearance on the first season of VH1’s Couples Retreat, which she starred in with the Ghanaian.

The Instagram video of Michael Blackson talking to his new son is below.

Celebrities congratulate Michael Blackson on son’s birth

Numerous celebrities and other followers of the actor took to social media to congratulate him on the birth of his son.

Ghanaian musician Fuse ODG wrote:

“My broda!!!! Congratulations!! Made my heart smile! ❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Ghanaian rap legend Reggie Rockstone, said:

"Blessings! Glory be to the Most High Yah🙏🏿".

Empire alum, J. Adrienne commented:

"Having more babies, but you owe me child support,t is crazy. Congratulations, we have another white son."

Michael Blackson criticises Ghana's former President

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Michael Blackson slammed former President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, over his lost investments.

He said that he purchased Eurobonds to run his school at Agona Nsaba, but suffered significant losses due to the domestic debt exchange program.

The program significantly reduced the value of the investments of government bondholders, with Blackson among those who were left out of pocket.

