Actor Mawuli Gavor relished his beautiful union with Remya, his Austrian-Indian wife, in a recent interview

The renowned actor who plies his trade mostly in Nollywood said he and his wife had a child about a year after meeting each other

The video of him talking about his marital journey has got many admirers talking on social media

Ghanaian actor and entrepreneur, Mawuli Gavor, in a recent interview with Ama Burland, has shed light on his three-year journey with Remya, his Austrian-Indian wife.

On the June 12 episode of Let's Do Drinks, the actor famous on the Nollywood scene established that he met his wife, got married and had a child in a year.

"I met my wife, got married and had a child all within the space of a good one year. I don't regret that at all," he said.

The award-winning actor established that he was unfazed about it happening too fast, saying,

"When you're sure this is what you want to do. Just go for it."

During the interview, the actor, proud of his journey so far with Remya, took out his phone and showed Ama Burland a photo of his beautiful daughter.

The couple has kept their daughter out of the public limelight since birth, occasionally posting photos and videos of their fun moments as a family.

He made a public appearance with his young girl, Maya, at a recent star-studded event held by actor and fashion designer Elikem Kumordzie.

Mawuli Gavor eulogises his wife

The Gavors tied the knot in a rather private Ghanaian-Indian ceremony in 2022. In 2023, he announced that he and his wife were expecting their first child.

The couple who are now in their third year recently dazzled netizens as they celebrated their marital milestone.

Mawuli Gavor, in an Instagram post, posted a heartfelt message to Remya eulogising her as a good wife and a proud mother to his baby girl.

“Three years ago my life changed. I met, married and started a family with an amazing woman whose kindness, strength, and unwavering love inspire me every day. From jumping out of planes together to touring the world with our daughter. She is the reason for my happiest moments and the best possible mother to our incredible child. Here's to many more years of laughter, love, and unforgettable memories. 03.08.22 . 28.02.23. Two of the most. Important dates in my life. The day I married you. The day our daughter came into this world. Happy anniversary, Remy!”

