Ghanaian musician Stonebwoy and his beautiful wife, Dr Louisa Ansong, celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary with a lovely video

Dr Louisa Ansong shared a beautiful video of herself and her husband having fun in Ghana and during their lavish trips abroad

Ghana's Most Beautiful host Cookie Tee and Tima Kumkum have commented on Dr Louisa's video on Instagram

Ghanaian dental surgeon Dr. Louisa Satekla has posted a lovely video on Instagram to celebrate her wedding anniversary.

The celebrity couple marked their eighth wedding anniversary on June 16, 2025. Dr. Louisa, a mother of two, shared a heartwarming message on her Instagram, expressing gratitude for their eight years together and looking forward to many more.

Stonebwoy's wife posts a lovely video to celebrate her wedding anniversary. Photo credit: @drlouisa_a.

The brand influencer posted a series of videos capturing their moments together, accompanied by the caption:

"8 years strong ❤️ Blessed to have you by my side. Here's to forever together. #AnniversaryLove"

BET winner Livingstone Etse Satekla, popularly called Stonebwoy, also took to his social media platforms to celebrate their union, sharing a video montage of their time, set to a romantic track.

"8 years of love, laughter, and growth. Here's to us, forever and always. #AnniversaryVibes"

Dr Louisa, Stonebwoy mark their 8th wedding anniversary

The couple's anniversary celebrations were met with an outpouring of love and well-wishes from fans and fellow celebrities alike.

and Dr Louisa's enduring relationship has continued to inspire many, symbolising a strong partnership built on love and mutual respect.

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

stonebwoy stated:

"Guidance and protection for many More years.❤️."

geraldo_himself stated:

“Who gave you my number “ I hope you’re seeing this."

cookieteegh stated:

"BHIM PRESIDENT and BHIMPRESS!!!!! Happy anniversary to my people 😍😍."

mcyaayeboah stated:

"😍😍😍Happy anniversary 👏👏👏 many more to celebrate 😍."

lydiaforson stated:

"Congratulations Fam 🎉."

iamtimakumkum commented:

"Happy anniversary, my people @stonebwoy @drlouisa_s ❤️❤️❤️❤️."

claudialumor commented:

"Keep loving each other. Love you guys ❤️🤗🤗."

t.o.r.c.h.e.r2 stated:

"The definition of better half 🎂 May God strengthen this bond forever 🥰🥰 happy anniversary Fam."

The Instagram video is below:

Stonebwoy's wife meets with Global Citizen team

Stonebwoy's wife and the Chief Executive Officer of the Livingstone Foundation, Dr Louisa, met with the Global Citizen team in Ghana to discuss a potential partnership and how to improve the lives of some poor people in Ghana.

Dr Louisa shared the video on Instagram with this caption:

"It was a meaningful conversation around how we’re building long-term, community-centred programs—from skills development to advocacy for the underserved—advocating for better healthcare, pushing for inclusion, and standing with communities that are often overlooked and how true progress means leaving no one behind."

The Instagram video is below:

Stonebwoy rocks elegant designer outfits

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about award-winning Ghanaian dancehall artist Stonebwoy, who went viral with his new bell-bottom pants.

The Dancehall musician looked dashing in designer ensembles during his trip abroad after his wife's lavish birthday celebration.

Some social media users commented on celebrity dad and brand influencer Stonebwoy's stylish look.

Source: YEN.com.gh