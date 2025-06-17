A video of a foodstuff seller believed to be in Brixton in the UK speaking Twi has popped up online

The young market man interacted and negotiated, speaking the widely spoken Ghanaian dialect

Scores of Ghanaians thronged the comments section to drool over the profound moment

A Ghanaian living in the UK has shared an encounter with a Twi-speaking UK-based food vendor.

UK-based Obroni speaking flawless twi while selling to his Ghanaian customers. Photo source: Vidash5509

The video published by Vidash5509 on TikTok captured the young vendor busily trading using the Ghanaian dialect.

Twi, spoken by over nine million Ghanaians, is Ghana's most popular language. It is used in daily communication, business, and cultural traditions.

In the video, the vendor conversed with his Ghanaian customers, marketing his goods, which ranged from chicken, meat and yam.

It was fascinating to see him call the yam 'Pona', a variety of yam native to Africa and highly valued for its taste and texture among Ghanaians.

He referenced Ghanaian events like Onaapo, a viral song used by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) to campaign for its candidate John Dramani Mahama in the presidential elections.

He also used terms like apuskeleke, an original Ghanaian term initially referring to the counterculture of young women who engage in relationships with older men for financial gain.

The term popularised through songs like Barima Sydney's Abuskeleke is sometimes used to describe young women who wear short, tight-fitting clothing and skimpy clothes that expose certain body parts as a way of enticing men.

As of the time of writing this report, the Twi-speaking obroni vendor's video had registered over a million hits on TikTok.

Buju Banton speaks Twi in the US

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Jamaican reggae music icon Buju Banton was spotted speaking Twi while preparing for his concert at the Hollywood Palladium, Los Angeles, on June 5.

Bigg Hommie Flee, a US-based Ghanaian music executive known for his viral cameos on hit songs like Kwesi Arthur's Grind Day, asked Buju Banton how he was doing in Twi, and the award-winning Reggae star replied, speaking the Ghanaian dialect to his utter amazement.

Buju's Ghanaian moment comes after his 2024 interview with DrinkChamps in which he established that his Maroon ancestry can be traced back to the Igbo people of Nigeria.

