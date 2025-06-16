Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, celebrated her birthday on Monday, June 16, 2025

The Asantehene's daughter shared photos of herself looking beautiful as she celebrated her milestone in her office

Many Ghanaians, including celebrities like Nana Ama McBrown, Empress Gifty, and KOD, flooded her comment section with birthday messages

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Dr Caryn Agyeman Prempeh, affectionately known by her stool name, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, celebrated her birthday on Monday, June 16, 2025.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, flaunts her beauty as she celebrates her birthday. Photo source: @ohemaaafiakobiprempeh

To celebrate the latest milestone, the Ashanti King's daughter took to her official Instagram page to share beautiful photos of herself looking beautiful with heavy makeup as she spent the day in her office.

In the photos, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh showed her excitement as she comfortably sat in her office chair with her table filled with a birthday cake, wine, and canned soft drinks for the special occasion.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter also wore a beautiful white pleated floral-lace midi shirt dress as she posed for the camera to take beautiful visual shots of her looking gorgeous.

In the caption of her social media post, the founder of Cerviva Ghana Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that creates awareness and educates young girls on cervical cancer prevention, expressed gratitude to God for adding another year to her successful life.

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh with her father, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II at the late Mamponghene, Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II's final funeral rites. Photo source: @thepalaceview

In a short message, she wrote:

"We thank God for such an AMAZING DAY IN Dr Prempeh’s Life 🙏🏼🙏🏼🙏🏼."

Afia Kobi Prempeh attends Mamponghene's funeral

Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's birthday comes a week after she attended Mamponghene Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II's final funeral rites on Monday, June 9, 2025.

Her father, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II and other important dignitaries, including President John Dramani Mahama and former presidents John Agyekum Kufuor and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, also attended the funeral to mourn the late traditional leader.

The Asantehene's daughter made a rare public appearance in an all-black outfit at the funeral. She looked radiant and elegant as she wore no makeup, showcasing her natural beauty and flawless skin.

Check out Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's social media post below:

Birthday messages pour in for Otumfuo's daughter

Many Ghanaians, including prominent celebrities like actress Nana Ama McBrown, gospel musician Empress Gifty, Sellasie Ibrahim, and the Presidential Adviser on Diaspora Affairs Kofi Okyere Darko (K.O.D.), flooded the comment section of Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh's social media post to celebrate her on her birthday.

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

iamamamcbrown commented:

"Happy Birthday sis ❤️❤️❤️#BRIMM."

empress_gifty said:

"Happy birthday Queen."

rhema__chara wrote:

"Happy blessed birthday, Ma’am 🎉 ❤️. God is blessing you with so many more years filled with established purposes and joy! ❤️❤️ much love."

selassie_ibrahim commented:

"Happy birthday, queen ❤️❤️❤️."

simply_kod said:

"Happy birthday, Mother. 🔥❤️."

Otumfuo's youngest daughter makes rare public appearance

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo's daughter appeared in public with her father.

In a photo, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu looked big and tall as she and her father and brother spent time together after attending the 68th Asantehene Open golf tournament.

Many Ghanaians thronged to social media to marvel at Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu.

