Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son recently joined attended the DPS International Ghana's 2025 prom and leavers dinner event

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie made a grand entrance at the event in a Rolls-Royce Cullinan alongside his beautiful date

Otumfuo's son's appearance at the prom and leavers dinner triggered mixed reactions from Ghanaians on social media

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, has courted attention after a video of him at a school event surfaced on social media.

Otumfuo’s Son Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, attends Prom night with a beautiful date in a sleek Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Photo source: @kelvyn_yeboah1

Source: TikTok

The Asantehene's son joined his numerous colleagues as they attended DPS International Ghana's 2025 prom and leavers dinner event.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh on Wednesday, June 18, 2025, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie looked dapper in an expensive suit at the event.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son arrived at the Prom and Leavers dinner event in grand style inside a sleek Rolls-Royce Cullinan. Accompanying the young prince from the Ashanti Kingdom was his beautiful date for the event.

The Asantehene's young son proved himself to be a fine gentleman as he got down from the car to open the doors for his unidentified date to alight and join him as they proceeded inside to party with their colleagues.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie with his father, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II. Photo source: @theasantenation

Source: Facebook

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie's sighting at DPS International Ghana's 2025 prom and leavers dinner event comes days after he made a rare public appearance with his father, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

Nana Kwame accompanies Otumfuo to golf tournament

On Friday, June 13, 2025, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie accompanied his father, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, to the Royal Golf Club in Kumasi for the Asantehene Open golf tournament, which kicked off on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 and would end on Saturday, June 14, 2025.

The Asantehene's son joined top executives from the telecommunication giant, Telecel Ghana, on the golf course to watch his father participate in the tournament.

Following their fun day at the golf event, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie and his sister, Afia Kobi Serwaa Ampem Osei Tutu, spent time at home with their father.

Below is the video of Otumfuo's son, Nana Kwame Kyeretwie, attending Prom Night:

Otumfuo's son's Prom Night appearance stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

VICTOR commented:

"That feeling when Oheneba Kyeretwie is your Prom King will be great🥰🥰🥰🥰."

Panther said:

"Sika fata abrantie yi ampa 😁💯."

Spyces throwbacks wrote:

"The way he carries himself at this young age is serious! His composure and maturity level in doing things. You can see he is well groomed."

M.E commented:

"The lady smiling spoiled it. She was looking at the camera and not him."

KK said:

"My prince, stay off social media, please, abeg for the sake of my king. 🙏."

Otumfuo's son named school prefect

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported on Otumfuo's son confirmed as a school prefect at the DPS International School.

Nana Kwame Kyeretwie and others in the school secured their position after their colleagues elected them.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's son wore a sash around his body with the inscription after joining the prefect body.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh