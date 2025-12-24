The member of parliament for the Tafo constituency, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has proved he is a good dancer

The New Patriotic Party member was spotted at Black Sherif's Zaama Disco concert with other politicians in a viral video

Some social media users have commented on Vincent Assafuah and Gloria Owusu's video on Instagram

Vincent Ekow Assafuah, the member of Parliament for the Tafo constituency, showcased his impressive dancing skills at Black Sherif's recently concluded Zaama Disco concert.

The event took place at the University of Ghana Sports Stadium on December 21, 2025, and was attended by a vibrant crowd of music lovers.

Vincent Assafuah’s Asa Bone Dance Moves Trends After Black Sherif's Zaama Disco Concert

Vincent Assafuah dances asa bone at concert

Vincent Assafuah, a member of the New Patriotic Party, captivated Ghanaians with his dance moves and spirited personality as he mingled with enthusiastic fans.

He stepped out stylishly in a long-sleeved yellow shirt paired with tailored shorts. He embraced the festive atmosphere, perfectly suited for the lively concert environment, with his designer hat

Accompanying him was Gloria Owusu, the esteemed Member of Parliament for Trobu, who also turned heads with her sophisticated ensemble.

She sported a luxurious Christian Dior long-sleeve top and matching pants that exuded elegance. Completing her look, Owusu wore her hair in beautifully crafted African braids, opting for a natural, makeup-free look that highlighted her features.

Although their party is in power, these distinguished politicians demonstrated their support for the arts while creating cherished memories at this unforgettable event.

The Instagram video of Vincent Assafuah and Gloria Owusu is below:

Reactions to Vincent Assafuah's moves at concert

Some social media users have praised the young politician for supporting Ghanaian music and the Entertainment industry with his presence at Black Sherif's concert. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

libertycurlicue stated:

"😂😂😂😂 honourable with his own lyrics 😂😂😂."

nanaop_gh stated:

"Enjoyment is for everyone."

naa_anyema3 commented:

"Chaiiiii, Enjoyment na water 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥."

fibbiesmakeover stated:

"You see how Mahama bronya dey sweet you😂😂😂 enjoy your self some😂😂😂."

jacquahboutique commented:

"Let’s the man have fun, it’s normal."

opoku7428 commented:

"Wow. He knows what's up. Beautiful."

vidzcreatortei stated:

"The man is only 35. He is young and vibrant."

sweet_boi_101 stated:

"Tis man I sure say ein 20s na he go dey like clubbing paaa."

Who is Vincent Ekow Assafuah?

Vincent Ekow Assafuah is a Ghanaian lawyer and politician known for his energetic approach to public service and youth advocacy. He is the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo in the Ashanti Region, representing the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a seat he won in the 2020 general elections.

Born and raised in Kumasi, Vincent Assafuah’s journey reflects determination and a strong academic grounding. He studied at several respected institutions in Ghana, earning qualifications in political science, public relations, development finance, and law.

His legal training later saw him called to the Ghana Bar, which helped shape his analytical and advocacy skills in Parliament.

Before becoming an MP, Assafuah worked in government communications, including serving as a Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Education and as a political aide within the NPP.

In Parliament, he is known for being vocal, youthful, and deeply engaged in debates, especially on issues affecting education, local government, youth development, and sports. His work has earned him roles on important parliamentary committees, and in 2024, he was appointed Deputy Minister for Local Government and Rural Development.

Beyond politics, Vincent Assafuah is often described as approachable and community-focused. He regularly engages with constituents and young people, positioning himself as a new-generation leader in Ghanaian politics.

