Kofi Boat, Shatta Wale’s godfather and CEO of Ice Foods Limited, was arrested by Ghanaian police in collaboration with Interpol

He and two other accomplices are accused of defrauding American individuals and businesses to the tune of $100 million

A photo of Kofi Boat, taken after his arrest, has surfaced online, showing him looking downcast after reportedly falling ill

Kofi Boat, the godfather of dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, has been spotted for the first time since his arrest by Ghanaian police in collaboration with Interpol and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

A photo of the businessman, real name Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, while in custody and looking crestfallen, has made its way to social media.

Reports allege he fell ill not long after authorities picked him up and was taken to the Police Hospital in Accra.

Kofi Boat and three accomplices – Inusah Ahmed, Derrick Van Yeboah, and Patrick Kwame Asare – were named in an extradition request issued by the U.S. Department of State and routed through the U.S. Embassy in Accra.

They are accused of scamming about $100 million through elaborate romance scams and business email compromise (BEC) schemes from American individuals and businesses between 2016 and 2023.

Kofi Boat, the CEO of Ice Foods Limited and a known associate of popular Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, is the alleged ringleader of the group.

He was arrested on Friday, June 13, 2025, alongside two other accomplices. A fourth member remains at large.

The Youtube video below contains more details on Kofi Boat's arrest.

Kofi Boat spotted after arrest

A photo of Kofi Boat has surfaced on social media a few days after his arrest.

He was seen seated in a sombre mood as he was surrounded by a large group of people, including some lawyers reported to be members of his legal team.

According to reports, Kofi Boat fell ill upon his arrest and had to be rushed to the Police Hospital in Accra for treatment, where the photo was taken.

Ghanaian blogger Aba the Great shared the exclusive image on Instagram.

“Kofi Boat seen in handcuffs at the police hospital after collapsing. He complained earlier that he was unwell. Kofi Boat and two others were allegedly picked by the FBI in connection with a fraud-related case,” the photo was captioned.

See the Instagram photo of Kofi Boat in custody below.

Kofi Boat’s arrest photo stirs reactions

Social media users shared varied opinions in reaction to the photo of Kofi Boat in custody.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments below.

ohemaa_prettlady said:

"It’s not nice for people’s own friends to take pictures secretly and put on the gram."

sneaky__peek wrote:

"Hmm amanfo) role model ne godfathers"

mijay2021 commented:

"Eeeeii, don't envy anyone oo. The way this Kofi Boat lives large errr😢. Hmmmmm. I pray all his properties are not in his name oo. Eeeii Joyce kafra wae, I hope the wife is also innocent because the way these people spend errr😢"

ro_gyann wrote:

"Eeei that’s lawyer Bobby Banson, my civil procedure lecturer back then. Senior Bobby, this case dier I beg don’t do it, let the law deal with them wai."

Shatta Wale speaks on Kofi Boat’s arrest

Meanwhile, Ghanaian dancehall superstar Shatta Wale addressed the arrest of Kofi Boat, his godfather, in a video shared to social media.

Shatta Wale pushed back against claims by Ghanaians online that the arrest of Kofi Boat might lead to his own arrest.

Wale said he had nothing to fear because he earned his money legitimately and has never engaged in fraud.

