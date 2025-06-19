Archipalago has empathised with Kofi Boat, an arrested FBI suspect accused of weaponising love to defraud several US victims

The singer and socialite took to social media to express his admiration for Kofi Boat after news of his arrest broke

He shared his profound moments enjoying the alleged scammer's heartwarming reception during a visit to his office

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Controversial Ghanaian singer and socialite Archipalago has reacted to Kofi Boat's arrest by the FBI.

Archipalago flaunts his proximity to FBI suspect Kofi Boat after the latter's arrest. Photo source: Archipalago, FlavourTipz

Source: Facebook

Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng is among three suspects facing extradition to the US over a $100 million fraud case.

After a joint operation between the FBI and Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office, Kofi Boat was accused of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering.

Court documents intercepted from the investigation by GhanaWeb suggest that Kofi Boat was the ringleader of the syndicate, which has operated several Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance scams between 2016 and 2023.

The arrested suspect was known for his deep ties with several Ghanaian showbiz stars, including Shatta Wale.

In a recent post, Archipalago shared one of his past moments with Kofi Boat. The Papa Shein hitmaker had visited Kofi Boat in his plush Tema office when the moment was captured.

Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, also known as Kofi Boat, a close associate of dancehall artist Shatta Wale, poses alongside the musician at a previous party before his arrest. Photo source: GHKwaku

Source: Instagram

Kofi Boat hailed Archipalago and welcomed him with a bottle of Louis Roederer Cristal champagne. The average price of the luxury wine is estimated at around GH₵ 3.7k.

In another video which has surfaced after Kofi Boat's arrest, Archipalago was seen lounging in what appears to be the former's mansion.

In the video, Kofi Boat offered him a bottle of Dom Pérignon wine, valued at about GH₵5,000.

Archipalago seemed unfazed as he flaunted his affiliation with Kofi Boat after the latter's legal woes.

In a caption accompanying one of his Kofi Boat-glorifying posts, Archipalago empathised with the FBI suspect believed to be a ring leader of a $100 million financial crime syndicate.

"Stay strong, Kofi Boat.. He’s a very hardworking guy! This too shall pass!" Archipalago said.

Archipalago's moments with Kofi Boat stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Archipalago's posts empathising with Kofi Boat after the latter's arrest.

kennethiam1 said:

"You ankasa ibi now you go post this you want make everyone see say you know am… this be why boys Dey talk say you bi informant."

@GhPabloExcoba shared:

"Somebody do fraud for over 10 years and you Dey sit here Dey chat nonsense sey he be hardworking guy . Kwasia atta ayi be hardworking pass this guy but he has been incarcerated. "

edem_DemsLfc added:

"You are here doing this. Make dem no grab you send you to Kumasi ooo."

Shatta distances himself from Kofi Boat's wealth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Shatta Wale had spoken after his godfather, Kofi Boat's arrest by the FBI.

Scores of Ghanaians were concerned that the renowned musician might be implicated in the FBI's suspect's financial crimes.

In a video, Shatta Wale vehemently distanced himself from Kofi Boat's fraudulent wealth and established that his money and properties, including a Rolls-Royce and a Lamborghini, were all legit.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Proofreading by Samuel Gitonga, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh