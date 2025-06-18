Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall has relocated to Tamale and unveiled a newly built, fully furnished mansion after her release from a U.S. prison

Her relocation comes amid the arrests of alleged fraudsters that sparked widespread speculation that she may have cooperated with authorities

Social media users expressed disapproval of Hajia4Reall’s new building, with many opposed to her continued flaunting of wealth after being jailed for alleged fraud

Ghanaian socialite Hajia4Reall has flaunted her new home in Tamale in the Northern Region, signalling a move from Accra to her hometown.

In a video seen by YEN.com.gh, Hajia4Reall and musician Fancy Gadam were seen hanging out at the home, a newly built, fully furnished mansion.

The video quickly went viral on social media and sparked intense discussions among Ghanaians.

Hajia4Reall, born Mona Montrage, was jailed in the United States of America on June 28, 2025, for her involvement with a romance fraud scheme.

She was accused of being part of a West African crime syndicate that defrauded numerous individuals and businesses in the United States of America to the tune of $2m.

Hajia was arrested in the United Kingdom on November 11, 2022, after appearing at the Ghana Music Awards UK event.

She was extradited to the United States, where she pleaded guilty to conspiracy to receive stolen money.

After serving her prison sentence, she was released on Thursday, May 22, 2025.

Hajia4Reall flaunts new mansion

After her return to Ghana, Hajia4Reall jumped straight back on social media and returned to her previous flashy lifestyle.

She has unveiled her newest mansion to the public, located in the Northern Region.

A video shared to Instagram by the blogger GhHyper showed the interior of the home in detail.

The video showed the size of the home and its numerous rooms, which were fully furnished with high-end gadgets and appliances.

Hajia4Reall was seen in other parts of the video, happily dancing over her latest acquisition.

Hajia4Reall denies allegations of snitching on fraudsters

The socialite’s apparent relocation to Tamale comes at a time she faces questions over her alleged involvement in the arrest of several alleged fraudsters.

Prominent Ghanaian young businessmen Kofi Boat, Dada Joe Remix, and two other accomplices were reportedly arrested by U.S. authorities in recent weeks in Ghana.

The arrests came a few weeks after the release of Hajia4Reall, which sparked speculation that the socialite played a part in exposing them.

Amid the allegations, Hajia4Reall hit back, indicating that she was living her life with no care for what rumours fly about her.

Ghanaians react to Hajia4Reall’s new mansion

Social media users expressed their views on the video of Hajia4Reall showing off a new mansion in Tamale.

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions below.

ritaakwaah said:

"The lesson here is that family is everything. In every bad situation, it's only family that would be behind you❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

murufie commented:

"You cannot deceive us again, ooo."

woj3ga wrote:

"Poverty makes Ghanaians glorify thieves."

gyamfi5481 said:

"Meanwhile, three people have been arrested by the FBI. We all know where it’s coming from, snitch😂😂😂😂😂😂"

Hajia4Reall's lawyer denies snitching allegations

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh previously reported that Hajia4Reall's lawyer denied rumours that she snitched to receive a reduced sentence.

Speaking after her sentencing in June 2024, the lawyer said there was no truth to those rumours.

She said the one reason for the socialite's reduced sentence was that some of the crimes attributed to her were committed by other fraudsters using her image and likeness to 'catfish' victims.

