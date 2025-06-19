Ghanaian businessman Kofi Boat, who was arrested for allegedly masterminding a $100 million fraud scheme, is reportedly cooperating with investigators

According to a June 19, 2025, report by The New Republic, Kofi Boat provided authorities with evidence detailing financial exchanges with his associates, including politicians

Social media users reacted strongly to the alleged revelations, with many noting that Kofi Boat's decision to "sing like a canary" could implicate powerful figures

Kofi Boat, the Ghanaian businessman arrested for his alleged involvement in a $100m fraud scheme, reportedly exposed some beneficiaries of his ill-gotten wealth to the authorities.

Ghanaian newspaper, the New Republic, in a report dated Thursday, June 19, 2025, said Kofi Boat is cooperating with authorities in their investigations into the alleged scam.

The newspaper alleges that the businessman has named prominent people in Ghana who allegedly benefited from his fraudulent actions, including some politicians.

Kofi Boat arrested for alleged $100m fraud

Ghanaian businessman Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, was arrested on Friday, June 13, 2025, by Ghana Police officers in collaboration with the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

He is accused of being the ringleader of a crime syndicate wanted by U.S. authorities in connection with a $100 million fraud scheme.

Kofi Boat was arrested alongside two accomplices, Inusah Ahmed, also known as Pacal, and Derrick Van Yeboah.

A fourth accomplice, Patrick Kwame Asare, remains on the run.

Extradition documents from the U.S. Department of State to Ghanaian authorities, presented via the U.S. Embassy in Accra, showed that the crime syndicate, through elaborate romance scams and business email compromise (BEC) schemes, defrauded multiple American individuals and businesses between 2016 and 2023.

After his arrest, Kofi was spotted at the Police Hospital in Accra, where he was reportedly sent after falling ill following his arrest.

Kofi Boat exposes alleged $100m fraud beneficiaries

According to the New Republic, Kofi Boat has resolved not to go down alone and provided details of certain associates to the authorities.

The newspaper’s report said Kofi Boat attached certain pieces of proof to his claims, such as evidence of WhatsApp messages between himself and those beneficiaries.

“Now cooling his heels in police custody, Boateng has started to sing like a canary, dropping names of his powerful beneficiaries... In his 'naming and shaming' sessions within the police cells, Boateng provided proof of communications, including WhatsApp conversations, displaying figures exchanged with these politicians," the newspaper wrote.

Meanwhile, dancehall superstar Shatta Wale, who was also linked to Kofi Boat, has denied any involvement in fraud.

Authorities are expected to carry out more arrests in the coming days.

Kofi Boat's alleged ‘snitching’ stirs reactions

Social media users shared their opinions on the news of Kofi Boat allegedly exposing his political godfathers.

Kelvin Kesse-Kobbina said:

"The only way to get a lighter sentence is to sing."

Maadwoa Okyerewa Asare Donkor wrote:

"Ɛneɛ na canary singing band. They better start singing too."

Alexander Fifi Abaka commented:

"My favorite part of the article “attempts to capture them two years ago fizzled out”

Kwasi Asiedu wrote:

"But some of our politicians are involved. If they start talking eeeerrrr"

Ahafia Richard Pablo said:

"The year of naming and shaming"

Hajia4Reall brushes off snitching allegations

