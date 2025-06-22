Ghanaian media personality MC Yaa Yeboah has defended Hajia 4Reall has not sinned after she allegedly collaborated with the FBI

Entertainment pundit and media personality MC Yaa Yeboah has firmly defended Hajia4Reall, suggesting that the musician has not sinned in any way if she provided the FBI with crucial information that led to the arrests of several Ghanaians tied to an extensive $100 million fraudulent scheme.

On June 18, 2025, reports emerged from multiple credible sources indicating that Kofi Boat, along with associates identified only by the monikers "agony" and a third unnamed accomplice, are now facing extradition to the United States.

They are believed to be involved in a series of sophisticated romance scams and money laundering operations that have drawn significant attention from authorities.

In light of the recent arrests, speculation began to circulate on social media platforms, with various users insinuating that Hajia4Reall was the informant who alerted the FBI to these individuals. This prompted a wave of accusations, with some labelling her a "snitch."

During a segment of United Showbiz aired on June 21, 2025, MC Yaa Yeboah took a strong stance in favour of Hajia4Reall.

She argued that, should the allegations about the musician's cooperation with the FBI be accurate, Hajia4Reall would have merely exercised her legal rights rather than committed any wrongdoing.

She referenced Section 20 of Ghana’s Criminal Offences Act, pointing out that failing to report knowledge of criminal activity would, in fact, constitute an offence.

"Let’s assume Hajia4Reall was the one who provided the FBI with this information," MC Yaa Yeboah stated. "What wrong would she have done? It would actually be against our Criminal Offences Act if she had prior knowledge of individuals engaging in illicit activities and chose to remain silent."

Furthermore, she commended Hajia4Reall for potentially aiding in the apprehension of individuals involved in serious crimes, asserting that rather than denouncing her, society should recognise her as a whistleblower.

MC Yaa Yeboah also issued a serious warning to those jubilantly accusing Hajia4Reall of being a "snitch," stressing that the FBI conducts thorough investigations that rely on extensive background information before making arrests. She cautioned that linking Hajia4Reall to these arrests could jeopardise her safety.

"I have come across numerous videos on social media, where some individuals are celebrating and calling for the FBI to investigate specific persons," she elaborated. "If the FBI decides to come after you, it’s a result of meticulously gathered evidence. It’s perplexing why anyone would be linking Hajia4Reall to these arrests. We must exercise caution because, in doing so, we may inadvertently place this young woman's life at risk."

