Artiste Manager, BullGod, commented on the public's reaction to the arrest and legal hearing of Kofi Boat and other people

BullGod said the way people were happy about someone's trouble made it look like they had been waiting for Kofi Boat's downfall

Social media users who watched the video thronged the comment section to condemn BullGod's opinion

Legendary artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, popularly called BullGod, shared his thoughts on the arrest of Kofi Boat and his ongoing extradition hearing.

Ghanaian businessman Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, popularly known as Kofi Boat, appeared before a District Court in Accra for his extradition hearing on Friday, June 20, 2025, following his arrest.

BullGod criticises Ghanaians for rejoicing over Kofi Boat's arrest. Photo credit: BullGod Of Bullhaus

In a video on X, BullGod said it was not right for many to rejoice over the arrest of Kofi Boat and others due to the Interpol-FBI operation.

“My concern is about the substance of the case. Kofi Boat is a good friend of mine. I was at the court on Friday to support him. The Kofi Boat I know isn’t a fraudster. I sit here as an example of somebody who has been accused of something before, and time vindicated me.

"Time will vindicate the innocent ones, and those who are guilty will be known. So we should be patient. I don’t know why we are happy when people are in some kind of trouble. It tells you how sad we are as a people in this country. I pray for strength for Kofi Boat and his family.”

Kofi Boat, the alleged ringleader and his accomplices have been accused by the Federal Bureau of Investigation of making about $100 million through elaborate romance scams and business email compromises (BECs) dating back to at least 2016.

The Minister of Interior, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka, signed an arrest warrant to authorise their detentions on March 18, 2025.

Two other individuals, Inusah Ahmed and Derrick Van Yeboah, were also arrested in connection with the alleged crimes, while another suspect, Patrick Kwame Asare, escaped and is currently on the run.

Kofi Boat and the other suspects are also facing extradition to the United States of America (USA) after the State Department issued a request through the US Embassy in Accra, following an indictment by a district court for the Southern District of New York.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians condemn BullGod’s comment on Kofi Boat’s arrest

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @utvghana on X. Read them below:

@FranklynAgyapo3 said:

“So this is bull god talking about how people should act, what did he not say about other people when NPP was in power. Eeeeeiii.”

@FosuFosuaaron1 wrote:

“Bull dog 🐕 is a beneficiary of the guy’s money.”.

@14charlez said:

“He’s being plainly ignorant and hypocritical, oooh sorry he defended Nam1 as well.”

@michaelblakka wrote:

“The FBI’s sweeping of the so-called fraud guys is making us see those hypocrites in our entertainment industry from Koka to Bull. You think the FBI operates on suspicious activities? They move in when they’re certain about you chaley. The hypocrisy is too much bull dog.”

@GotGideon said:

“If you've ever thought Bulldog a wise man because of his political takes, there he is. Very shallow. They think the media rants will save their friend.”

@hermanosei2 wrote:

“You have every right to talk about chairman Wontumi when he was arrested 🥹Fanfoolers Hypocrites. Because you guys are on the street and connected to these guys, you are afraid to criticise him. What business, koraa, are these guys doing to own these properties?”

